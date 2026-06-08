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Back to School Shorts

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Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
S$49
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
S$49
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Jersey Shorts
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Jersey Shorts
S$45
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Running Shorts
S$35
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
S$39
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT Leggings
S$65
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' Denim Shorts
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' Denim Shorts
S$65
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' Denim Shorts
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' Denim Shorts
S$65
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Mid-Rise Repel Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike MAVN
Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Mid-Rise Repel Running Shorts
S$65
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
S$55
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Jersey Shorts
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Jersey Shorts
S$45
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Woven Shorts
S$65
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
S$45
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
S$49
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Woven Shorts
S$65
Brazil 2026 Stadium Away
Brazil 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Promo Exclusion
Brazil 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
S$65
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
S$39
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
S$49
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Jersey Shorts
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Jersey Shorts
S$45
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Knit Shorts
S$45
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
S$39
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
S$39
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
S$45
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
S$39