Back to School Shoes

(111)
Nike Tennis Classic
Nike Tennis Classic Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Tennis Classic
Older Kids' Shoes
S$109
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft Older Kids' Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Older Kids' Shoes
S$85
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Older Kids' Shoes
Nike V5 RNR
Older Kids' Shoes
S$105
Nike Kawa
Nike Kawa Younger/Older Kids' Slides
Nike Kawa
Younger/Older Kids' Slides
S$39
Nike Star Runner 5
Nike Star Runner 5 Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Star Runner 5
Older Kids' Running Shoes
S$85
Nike Stellar Ride
Nike Stellar Ride Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Stellar Ride
Older Kids' Running Shoes
S$95
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
Promo Exclusion
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
S$139
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
S$155
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
S$155
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Older Kids' Shoes
S$139
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
S$129
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Older Kids' Shoes
S$149
Nike Stellar Ride
Nike Stellar Ride Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Stellar Ride
Older Kids' Running Shoes
S$95
Nike Pacific LTR
Nike Pacific LTR Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Pacific LTR
Older Kids' Shoes
S$95
Nike Swoosh 1
Nike Swoosh 1 Baby/Toddler Shoes
Nike Swoosh 1
Baby/Toddler Shoes
S$85
Nike Star Runner Utility
Nike Star Runner Utility Older Kids' Running Shoes w/Toggle
Nike Star Runner Utility
Older Kids' Running Shoes w/Toggle
S$99
Nike Star Runner Utility
Nike Star Runner Utility Older Kids' Running Shoes w/Toggle
Nike Star Runner Utility
Older Kids' Running Shoes w/Toggle
S$99
Nike Cortez
Nike Cortez Baby & Toddler Shoes
Nike Cortez
Baby & Toddler Shoes
S$69
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
S$175
Nike Ava X
Nike Ava X Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Ava X
Older Kids' Shoes
S$139
Nike Dunk Low LV8
Nike Dunk Low LV8 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Dunk Low LV8
Older Kids' Shoes
S$149
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
S$155
Jordan Son of Mars Low
Jordan Son of Mars Low Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Son of Mars Low
Older Kids' Shoes
S$175
Nike Calm 2.0
Nike Calm 2.0 Older Kids' Slides
Nike Calm 2.0
Older Kids' Slides
S$55
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
S$129
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
S$155
Kobe Kawa
Kobe Kawa Younger/Older Kids' Slides
Promo Exclusion
Kobe Kawa
Younger/Older Kids' Slides
S$39
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
S$155
Nike Cosmic Runner SE 2
Nike Cosmic Runner SE 2 Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Cosmic Runner SE 2
Older Kids' Running Shoes
S$75
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Pegasus 42
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
S$159
Nike Tennis Classic
Nike Tennis Classic Baby & Toddler Shoes
Nike Tennis Classic
Baby & Toddler Shoes
S$85
Air Jordan 6 Retro Low 'China Rose'
Air Jordan 6 Retro Low 'China Rose' Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
Air Jordan 6 Retro Low 'China Rose'
Older Kids' Shoes
S$199
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Pegasus 42
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
S$159
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Vomero 18
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
S$175
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 90
Older Kids' Shoes
S$155
Nike Vomero 5
Nike Vomero 5 Older Kids' Shoes with Reflective Design Accents
Nike Vomero 5
Older Kids' Shoes with Reflective Design Accents
S$165
Nike Sonic Fly
Nike Sonic Fly Older Kids' Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Sonic Fly
Older Kids' Running Shoes
S$99
Nike Free Ride
Nike Free Ride Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Free Ride
Older Kids' Running Shoes
S$99
Nike Free Ride
Nike Free Ride Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Free Ride
Older Kids' Running Shoes
S$99
Nike Calm 2.0
Nike Calm 2.0 Older Kids' Slides
Nike Calm 2.0
Older Kids' Slides
S$55
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Nike Pegasus 42
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
S$159
Nike Flex Runner 4
Nike Flex Runner 4 Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Flex Runner 4
Older Kids' Running Shoes
S$69
Nike Air Max Phoenix x LEGO® Collection
Nike Air Max Phoenix x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Phoenix x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Shoes
S$205
Nike Air Force 1 Low
Nike Air Force 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
Promo Exclusion
Nike Air Force 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
S$165
Air Jordan MVP 92
Air Jordan MVP 92 Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan MVP 92
Older Kids' Shoes
S$159
Nike Dunk Low LV8
Nike Dunk Low LV8 Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Dunk Low LV8
Older Kids' Shoes
S$149
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Older Kids' Shoes
Nike V5 RNR
Older Kids' Shoes
S$105
Nike Cosmic Runner
Nike Cosmic Runner Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Cosmic Runner
Older Kids' Running Shoes
S$79
Nike Stellar Ride
Nike Stellar Ride Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Stellar Ride
Older Kids' Running Shoes
S$95
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
S$175
Nike Winflo 12
Nike Winflo 12 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Winflo 12
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
S$115
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Older Kids' Shoes
S$85
Nike V5 RNR SE Tech
Nike V5 RNR SE Tech Older Kids' Shoes
Nike V5 RNR SE Tech
Older Kids' Shoes
S$115
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Older Kids' Shoes
S$165
Nike Air Max Phoenix
Nike Air Max Phoenix Little Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Phoenix
Little Kids' Shoes
S$149
Nike Winflo 12
Nike Winflo 12 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Winflo 12
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
S$115
Nike Flex Runner 4
Nike Flex Runner 4 Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Flex Runner 4
Older Kids' Running Shoes
S$69
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Older Kids' Shoes
S$85
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
S$139
Nike Air Max Plus SE
Nike Air Max Plus SE Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus SE
Older Kids' Shoes
S$215
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Older Kids' Shoes
S$159
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
S$139
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Dunk Low
Older Kids' Shoes
S$129
Jordan Hydrip
Jordan Hydrip Older Kids' Sandals
Jordan Hydrip
Older Kids' Sandals
S$69
Nike Rift 2 SE
Nike Rift 2 SE Big/Younger Kids' Shoes
Just In
Nike Rift 2 SE
Big/Younger Kids' Shoes
S$115
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Older Kids' Shoes
Nike V5 RNR
Older Kids' Shoes
S$105
Nike Star Runner 5
Nike Star Runner 5 Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Star Runner 5
Older Kids' Running Shoes
S$85
Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low
Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low
Older Kids' Shoes
S$185
NikeCourt Borough Low
NikeCourt Borough Low Older Kids' Shoes
NikeCourt Borough Low
Older Kids' Shoes
S$85
Kobe III Low
Kobe III Low Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Promo Exclusion
Kobe III Low
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
S$169
Nike Star Runner 5
Nike Star Runner 5 Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Star Runner 5
Older Kids' Running Shoes
S$85
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Older Kids' Shoes
S$199
Nike Stellar Ride
Nike Stellar Ride Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Stellar Ride
Older Kids' Running Shoes
S$95
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
S$175
Nike Winflo 12
Nike Winflo 12 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Winflo 12
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
S$115
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Older Kids' Shoes
S$85
Nike V5 RNR SE Tech
Nike V5 RNR SE Tech Older Kids' Shoes
Nike V5 RNR SE Tech
Older Kids' Shoes
S$115
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Older Kids' Shoes
S$165
Nike Air Max Phoenix
Nike Air Max Phoenix Little Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Phoenix
Little Kids' Shoes
S$149
Nike Winflo 12
Nike Winflo 12 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Winflo 12
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
S$115
Nike Flex Runner 4
Nike Flex Runner 4 Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Flex Runner 4
Older Kids' Running Shoes
S$69
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Older Kids' Shoes
S$85
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
S$139
Nike Air Max Plus SE
Nike Air Max Plus SE Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus SE
Older Kids' Shoes
S$215
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Older Kids' Shoes
S$159
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
S$139
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Dunk Low
Older Kids' Shoes
S$129
Jordan Hydrip
Jordan Hydrip Older Kids' Sandals
Jordan Hydrip
Older Kids' Sandals
S$69
Nike Rift 2 SE
Nike Rift 2 SE Big/Younger Kids' Shoes
Just In
Nike Rift 2 SE
Big/Younger Kids' Shoes
S$115
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Older Kids' Shoes
Nike V5 RNR
Older Kids' Shoes
S$105
Nike Star Runner 5
Nike Star Runner 5 Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Star Runner 5
Older Kids' Running Shoes
S$85
Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low
Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low
Older Kids' Shoes
S$185
NikeCourt Borough Low
NikeCourt Borough Low Older Kids' Shoes
NikeCourt Borough Low
Older Kids' Shoes
S$85
Kobe III Low
Kobe III Low Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Promo Exclusion
Kobe III Low
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
S$169
Nike Star Runner 5
Nike Star Runner 5 Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Star Runner 5
Older Kids' Running Shoes
S$85
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Older Kids' Shoes
S$199