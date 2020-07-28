Is Tenacity Born or Made?

It may not be a matter of motivation, per se, but tenacity. And there's a difference.



Tenacity is the ability to doggedly pursue a goal, whether it's a single workout or a new degree, even when it's uncomfortable or challenging, says Alexandra Touroutoglou, PhD, an assistant professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School. Touroutoglou recently led a study looking into animal and human brains to learn more about the trait—and why some of us (cross-training addicts and yogis who train seven days a week, for example) have more of it while others regularly hit the snooze button instead of the gym.



To start, know this: Difficult tasks, such as exercise, activate a neural hub called the anterior midcingulate cortex (or aMCC), and some people naturally have more developed ones. A high-functioning aMCC can predict the physical demands of a task, then effectively recruit the body's energy resources to tackle it. A lower-functioning aMCC, on the other hand, could overestimate the work involved (the cost) and underestimate the reward (the benefit).



The exciting thing is that, much like your muscles, your get-after-it gusto can be trained, as Touroutoglou's team found. "It may be possible to increase your aMCC function and, in turn, your tenacity", she says. In short, the better you can judge the effort required to complete an activity, the more manageable that activity becomes, so you're much more likely to do it.