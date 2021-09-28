How to Wash and Care for a Sports Bra

Your sports bra provides the essential support you need to run, jump and leap without distractions.But as you tackle your fitness goals, each workout will leave your sports bra sweaty and in need of a good wash.

Like other performance-based activewear, a sports bra requires special care.If you want it to continue to provide the support and lift of your first wear, you need to know how to wash it properly.

Follow these laundry tips to lengthen your bra's lifespan and keep it clean and smelling fresh.