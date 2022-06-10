3 Keys to Buying the Right Gym Shorts for Your Next Workout

The right gym shorts can make the difference between chafing your thighs and chasing your goals. In fact, most gym-goers report that putting on their athletic apparel motivates them to hit the gym. Choosing lightweight shorts with the right features can help you exercise more effectively.

Whether you're training for a marathon or just looking to improve your strength, as an athlete you deserve the boost in confidence, comfort and performance that the proper pair of workout shorts can bring. But where to start?

With so many different choices in play, it's tough to know which gym shorts will best support your training and fitness needs. To narrow down your buying options, first consider which fabric and fit will provide the most comfort and functionality. Then choose a style that complements your fashion sense.