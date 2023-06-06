Skip to main content
      Nike Eclipse
      Nike Eclipse Women's 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Eclipse
      Women's 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      Nike Swoosh
      Nike Swoosh Women's Medium-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh
      Women's Medium-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
      Nike Yoga
      Nike Yoga Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga
      Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Shorts
      399 kr
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Leggings
      549 kr
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      1 149 kr
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's Mid-Rise Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Women's Mid-Rise Trousers
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
      499 kr
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      549 kr
      Nike Epic Fast
      Nike Epic Fast Women's Mid-Rise Pocket Running Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Epic Fast
      Women's Mid-Rise Pocket Running Leggings
      629 kr
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Essential
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Essential Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Essential
      Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      199 kr
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Just In
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      1 099 kr
      Nike Zenvy (M)
      Nike Zenvy (M) Women's Gentle-support High-waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets (Maternity)
      Just In
      Nike Zenvy (M)
      Women's Gentle-support High-waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets (Maternity)
      849 kr
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      549 kr
      Nike Fly Crossover
      Nike Fly Crossover Women's Basketball Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Fly Crossover
      Women's Basketball Shorts
      549 kr
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's Bodysuit
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's Bodysuit
      499 kr
      NikeCourt
      NikeCourt Women's Full-Zip Tennis Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      NikeCourt
      Women's Full-Zip Tennis Jacket
      England 2022/23 Stadium Home
      England 2022/23 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Just In
      England 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      499 kr
      England 2022/23 Stadium Away
      England 2022/23 Stadium Away Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Just In
      England 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      499 kr
      France 2022/23 Stadium Away
      France 2022/23 Stadium Away Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Just In
      France 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      499 kr
      England
      England Women's Nike Dri-FIT Anthem Football Jacket
      Just In
      England
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Anthem Football Jacket
      999 kr
      FFF Strike
      FFF Strike Women's Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Pants
      Just In
      FFF Strike
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Pants
      749 kr
      England Standard Issue
      England Standard Issue Women's Nike Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie
      Just In
      England Standard Issue
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie
      1 099 kr
      FFF Strike
      FFF Strike Women's Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Shorts
      Just In
      FFF Strike
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Shorts
      449 kr
      Netherlands Academy Pro
      Netherlands Academy Pro Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Top
      Just In
      Netherlands Academy Pro
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Top
      749 kr

      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

      These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

      We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

      Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.