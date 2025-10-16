  1. New Releases
Nike Trail PrimaLoft®
Nike Trail PrimaLoft® Men's Therma-FIT Running Jacket
Sustainable Materials
Nike Trail PrimaLoft®
Men's Therma-FIT Running Jacket
2 449 kr
Nike Trail
Nike Trail Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
Sustainable Materials
Nike Trail
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
1 099 kr
Nike Trailwind
Nike Trailwind Men's Storm-FIT ADV Waterproof Running Jacket
Sustainable Materials
Nike Trailwind
Men's Storm-FIT ADV Waterproof Running Jacket
2 049 kr
Nike ACG 'Canwell Glacier'
Nike ACG 'Canwell Glacier' Therma-FIT ADV Windproof Trousers
Just In
Nike ACG 'Canwell Glacier'
Therma-FIT ADV Windproof Trousers
1 849 kr
Nike Trail
Nike Trail Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Trail
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts
799 kr
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
1 949 kr
Nike ACG Peak 'Big Bend'
Nike ACG Peak 'Big Bend' Beanie
Sustainable Materials
Nike ACG Peak 'Big Bend'
Beanie
449 kr
Nike ACG 'Smith Summit'
Nike ACG 'Smith Summit' Men's Zip Cargo Trousers
Just In
Nike ACG 'Smith Summit'
Men's Zip Cargo Trousers
2 249 kr
Nike Trail
Nike Trail Men's Dri-FIT 1/2-Zip Mid-Layer Top
Sustainable Materials
Nike Trail
Men's Dri-FIT 1/2-Zip Mid-Layer Top
899 kr
Nike Pegasus Trail 5
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 Women's Trail-Running Shoes
Nike Pegasus Trail 5
Women's Trail-Running Shoes
1 599 kr
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
1 849 kr
Nike ACG 'Lava Flow'
Nike ACG 'Lava Flow' Therma-FIT ADV Trousers
Just In
Nike ACG 'Lava Flow'
Therma-FIT ADV Trousers
2 899 kr
Nike Zegama 2
Nike Zegama 2 Women's Trail-Running Shoes
Nike Zegama 2
Women's Trail-Running Shoes
2 049 kr
Nike Trailwind
Nike Trailwind Men's Storm-FIT ADV Waterproof Running Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Trailwind
Men's Storm-FIT ADV Waterproof Running Trousers
1 499 kr
Nike Trail
Nike Trail Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Running Jacket
Sustainable Materials
Nike Trail
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Running Jacket
1 599 kr
Nike Pegasus Trail 5
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 Men's Trail-Running Shoes (Extra-Wide)
Nike Pegasus Trail 5
Men's Trail-Running Shoes (Extra-Wide)
1 599 kr
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Trousers
1 099 kr
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Pullover Hoodie
Sustainable Materials
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Pullover Hoodie
1 299 kr
Nike ACG 'Canwell Glacier'
Nike ACG 'Canwell Glacier' Women's Therma-FIT ADV Full-Zip Jacket
Sustainable Materials
Nike ACG 'Canwell Glacier'
Women's Therma-FIT ADV Full-Zip Jacket
2 299 kr
Nike ACG 'Smith Summit'
Nike ACG 'Smith Summit' Men's UV Jacket
Just In
Nike ACG 'Smith Summit'
Men's UV Jacket
2 299 kr
Nike Juniper Trail 3
Nike Juniper Trail 3 Men's Trail-Running Shoes
Sustainable Materials
Nike Juniper Trail 3
Men's Trail-Running Shoes
999 kr
Nike Wildhorse 10
Nike Wildhorse 10 Women's Trail-Running Shoes
Nike Wildhorse 10
Women's Trail-Running Shoes
1 749 kr
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
1 849 kr
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Older Kid's Long-Sleeve Waffle Top
Just In
Nike ACG
Older Kid's Long-Sleeve Waffle Top
449 kr