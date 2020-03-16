  1. Running
    2. /
  2. Clothing

Kids Running Clothing

Sports Bras 
(8)
Tops & T-Shirts 
(14)
Hoodies & Sweatshirts 
(3)
Jackets & Gilets 
(2)
Trousers & Tights 
(13)
Shorts 
(12)
Compression & Base Layer 
(11)
Boys'
Running
+ More
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Tracksuit
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Tracksuit
479 kr
Nike
Nike Older Kids' (Girls') Reversible Sports Bra
Nike
Older Kids' (Girls') Reversible Sports Bra
207 kr
299 kr
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Training Tights
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Training Tights
257 kr
379 kr
Nike
Nike Older Kids' (Girls') Sports Bra
Nike
Older Kids' (Girls') Sports Bra
187 kr
269 kr
Nike Trophy
Nike Trophy Older Kids' (Girls') Training Shorts
Nike Trophy
Older Kids' (Girls') Training Shorts
187 kr
269 kr
Nike Trophy
Nike Trophy Older Kids' (Girls') Training Tights
Nike Trophy
Older Kids' (Girls') Training Tights
349 kr
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Capris
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Capris
269 kr
Nike Dri-FIT
Nike Dri-FIT Girls' Sports Bra
Nike Dri-FIT
Girls' Sports Bra
199 kr
Nike
Nike Older Kids' (Girls') Training Jacket
Nike
Older Kids' (Girls') Training Jacket
529 kr
Nike Trophy
Nike Trophy Older Kids' (Girls') Short-Sleeve Graphic Training Top
Nike Trophy
Older Kids' (Girls') Short-Sleeve Graphic Training Top
199 kr
Nike Dri-FIT
Nike Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Training Tank
Nike Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Girls') Training Tank
269 kr
Nike
Nike Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve 1/2-Zip Running Top
Nike
Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve 1/2-Zip Running Top
429 kr
Nike Dri-FIT Run
Nike Dri-FIT Run Older Kids' (Girls') 3" (7.5cm approx.) Running Shorts
Nike Dri-FIT Run
Older Kids' (Girls') 3" (7.5cm approx.) Running Shorts
199 kr
Nike Therma
Nike Therma Girls' Graphic Training Pullover Hoodie
Nike Therma
Girls' Graphic Training Pullover Hoodie
479 kr
Nike
Nike Older Kids' (Girls') Sports Bra
Nike
Older Kids' (Girls') Sports Bra
269 kr
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Training Tights
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Training Tights
379 kr
Nike
Nike Older Kids' (Girls') Running Shorts
Nike
Older Kids' (Girls') Running Shorts
249 kr
Nike
Nike Older Kids' (Girls') Sports Bra
Nike
Older Kids' (Girls') Sports Bra
269 kr
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Tank
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Tank
199 kr
Nike
Nike Older Kids' (Boys') Woven 15cm (approx.) Training Shorts
Nike
Older Kids' (Boys') Woven 15cm (approx.) Training Shorts
199 kr
Nike
Nike Older Kids' (Girls') Training Shorts
Nike
Older Kids' (Girls') Training Shorts
299 kr
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Long-Sleeve Training Top
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Long-Sleeve Training Top
299 kr
Nike
Nike Girls' Seamless Sports Bra
Nike
Girls' Seamless Sports Bra
269 kr
Nike Studio
Nike Studio Older Kids' (Girls') Training Tights
Nike Studio
Older Kids' (Girls') Training Tights
379 kr