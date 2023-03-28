Skip to main content
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Fitness High-waisted 7cm (approx.) Brief-lined Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Dri-FIT Fitness High-waisted 7cm (approx.) Brief-lined Shorts
      449 kr
      Nike Bliss
      Nike Bliss Women's Dri-FIT Fitness High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
      Nike Bliss
      Women's Dri-FIT Fitness High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
      629 kr
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      749 kr
      Nike Dri-FIT Fast
      Nike Dri-FIT Fast Men's 5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Racing Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT Fast
      Men's 5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Racing Shorts
      399 kr
      Nike Dri-FIT Swift
      Nike Dri-FIT Swift Women's Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts with Pockets
      Nike Dri-FIT Swift
      Women's Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts with Pockets
      749 kr
      Nike 10K
      Nike 10K Women's 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      Nike 10K
      Women's 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      329 kr
      Nike Flex Stride
      Nike Flex Stride Men's 13cm (approx.) Brief Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Flex Stride
      Men's 13cm (approx.) Brief Running Shorts
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Men's 10cm (approx.) Lined Racing Shorts
      Nike Fast
      Men's 10cm (approx.) Lined Racing Shorts
      399 kr
      Nike Dri-FIT Bliss
      Nike Dri-FIT Bliss Women's Mid-rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Bliss
      Women's Mid-rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
      649 kr
      Nike Flex Stride
      Nike Flex Stride Men's 13cm (approx.) Brief Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Flex Stride
      Men's 13cm (approx.) Brief Running Shorts
      549 kr
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Division
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Division Women's 2-In-1 Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Division
      Women's 2-In-1 Running Shorts
      749 kr
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Women's Mid-rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Women's Mid-rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
      449 kr
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Fitness High-waisted 7cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Dri-FIT Fitness High-waisted 7cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
      499 kr
      Nike Air Fast
      Nike Air Fast Women's 18cm (approx.) Mid-Rise Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Fast
      Women's 18cm (approx.) Mid-Rise Running Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT Run
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Men's 18cm (approx.) Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Run
      Men's 18cm (approx.) Running Shorts
      299 kr
      Nike Flex Stride
      Nike Flex Stride Men's 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Flex Stride
      Men's 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      649 kr
      Nike Fast Tempo
      Nike Fast Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Fast Tempo
      Women's Dri-FIT Running Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT Repel
      Nike Dri-FIT Repel Women's Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Trail Running Shorts with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Repel
      Women's Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Trail Running Shorts with Pockets
      749 kr
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Run
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Run Women's Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Run
      Women's Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Men's 10cm (approx.) Lined Racing Shorts
      Nike Fast
      Men's 10cm (approx.) Lined Racing Shorts
      Nike AeroSwift
      Nike AeroSwift Men's 5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Racing Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike AeroSwift
      Men's 5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Racing Shorts
      849 kr
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts (Plus Size)
      749 kr
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      749 kr
      Nike 10K
      Nike 10K Women's Running Shorts
      Nike 10K
      Women's Running Shorts
      269 kr