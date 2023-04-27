Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Football
        2. /
      2. Clothing

      Kids Football Clothing

      Hoodies & SweatshirtsTrousers & TightsJacketsTops & T-ShirtsShorts
      Kids 
      (0)
      Boys
      Girls
      Shop by Promotion 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      Babies & Toddlers (0–3 yrs)
      Older Kids (7-15 yrs)
      Size Range 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (1)
      Football
      Brand 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Sleeve Length 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Countries 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Kit Type 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23 Kids' Football Shorts
      Just In
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Kids' Football Shorts
      199 kr
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23 Kids' Football Top
      Just In
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Kids' Football Top
      199 kr
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike Older Kids' Short-sleeve Football Top
      Just In
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike
      Older Kids' Short-sleeve Football Top
      379 kr
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Home
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Home Baby Nike Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Home
      Baby Nike Football Kit
      649 kr
      Brazil
      Brazil Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Pre-Match Football Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Brazil
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Pre-Match Football Top
      Liverpool F.C. 2022/23 Third
      Liverpool F.C. 2022/23 Third Younger Kids' Nike Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      Liverpool F.C. 2022/23 Third
      Younger Kids' Nike Football Kit
      Brazil 2022/23 Away
      Brazil 2022/23 Away Younger Kids' Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      Brazil 2022/23 Away
      Younger Kids' Football Kit
      749 kr
      FFF Academy Pro
      FFF Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Pre-Match Football Top
      Sustainable Materials
      FFF Academy Pro
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Pre-Match Football Top
      Brazil 2022/23 Home
      Brazil 2022/23 Home Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      Brazil 2022/23 Home
      Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Kit
      749 kr
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike Older Kids' Football Shorts
      Just In
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike
      Older Kids' Football Shorts
      379 kr
      Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sold Out
      Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      749 kr
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Away
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Away Baby/Toddler Jordan Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Away
      Baby/Toddler Jordan Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
      749 kr
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      749 kr
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Fourth
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Fourth Younger Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT 3-Piece Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Fourth
      Younger Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT 3-Piece Kit
      749 kr
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Home
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Home Younger Kids' Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Home
      Younger Kids' Football Kit
      749 kr
      F.C. Barcelona 2021/22 Away
      F.C. Barcelona 2021/22 Away Baby & Toddler Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona 2021/22 Away
      Baby & Toddler Football Kit
      F.C. Barcelona Strike
      F.C. Barcelona Strike Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
      F.C. Barcelona Strike
      Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
      FFF 2022/23 Away
      FFF 2022/23 Away Younger Kids' Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      FFF 2022/23 Away
      Younger Kids' Football Kit
      749 kr
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Third
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Third
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      FFF 2022/23 Home
      FFF 2022/23 Home Younger Kids' Nike Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      FFF 2022/23 Home
      Younger Kids' Nike Football Kit
      749 kr
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Fourth
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Fourth Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Fourth
      Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      749 kr
      FFF 2022/23 Stadium Away
      FFF 2022/23 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      FFF 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      849 kr
      Tottenham Hotspur 2022/23 Third
      Tottenham Hotspur 2022/23 Third Younger Kids' Nike Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      Tottenham Hotspur 2022/23 Third
      Younger Kids' Nike Football Kit
      Liverpool F.C.
      Liverpool F.C. Older Kids' Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
      Liverpool F.C.
      Older Kids' Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
      549 kr