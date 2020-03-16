  1. Clothing
    2. /
  2. Trousers & Tights

Kids Fleece Trousers & Tights

Fleece
Nike Sportswear Swoosh
Nike Sportswear Swoosh Older Kids' French Terry Trousers
Nike Sportswear Swoosh
Older Kids' French Terry Trousers
479 kr
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Tech Fleece Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Tech Fleece Trousers
629 kr
Nike Air
Nike Air Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
Nike Air
Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
297 kr
429 kr
Nike Air
Nike Air Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers
Nike Air
Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers
479 kr
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Younger Kids' Trousers
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Younger Kids' Trousers
629 kr
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Baby (12–24M) Hoodie and Joggers Set
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Baby (12–24M) Hoodie and Joggers Set
849 kr
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Baby (12–24M) Hooded Overalls
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Baby (12–24M) Hooded Overalls
539 kr
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Toddler 2-Piece Set
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Toddler 2-Piece Set
819 kr
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pants
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Pants
299 kr
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Toddler Cuffed Trousers
Nike Club Fleece
Toddler Cuffed Trousers
239 kr
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
299 kr
Nike Air
Nike Air Older Kids' (Boys') Tracksuit
Nike Air
Older Kids' (Boys') Tracksuit
729 kr
Nike Tech Fleece
Nike Tech Fleece Baby Fleece Overall
Nike Tech Fleece
Baby Fleece Overall
599 kr
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pants
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Pants
299 kr
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers
379 kr
PSG
PSG Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Joggers
PSG
Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Joggers
679 kr
Nike Tech Fleece
Nike Tech Fleece Younger Kids' Trousers
Nike Tech Fleece
Younger Kids' Trousers
579 kr
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Baby (12–24M) Hoodie and Trousers Set
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Baby (12–24M) Hoodie and Trousers Set
879 kr
Nike Tech Fleece
Nike Tech Fleece Younger Kids' (Girls') Trousers
Nike Tech Fleece
Younger Kids' (Girls') Trousers
570 kr
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Younger Kids' Trousers
Nike Club Fleece
Younger Kids' Trousers
239 kr
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece Older Kids' Trousers
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Trousers
507 kr
729 kr
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Baby (12–24M) Hoodie and Joggers Set
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Baby (12–24M) Hoodie and Joggers Set
577 kr
729 kr
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Younger Kids' Joggers
Nike Sportswear
Younger Kids' Joggers
217 kr
279 kr
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers
257 kr
379 kr