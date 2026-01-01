  1. Clothing
    2. /
  2. Bottoms
    3. /
  3. Shorts

Kids' Black Shorts

(85)
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
399 kr
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
349 kr
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Multi
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
249 kr
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
329 kr
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Younger Kids' Dri-FIT Shorts
Nike Pro
Younger Kids' Dri-FIT Shorts
229 kr
Nike Dash
Nike Dash Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Dash
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Running Shorts
329 kr
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
329 kr
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
429 kr
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Shorts
Just In
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Shorts
399 kr
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
349 kr
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Shorts
329 kr
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
329 kr
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
549 kr
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
449 kr
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Just In
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
429 kr
Atlético Madrid Strike
Atlético Madrid Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Just In
Atlético Madrid Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
429 kr
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Girls' French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear
Girls' French Terry Shorts
429 kr
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Aero-FIT Football Shorts
Just In
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Aero-FIT Football Shorts
899 kr
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Just In
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
499 kr
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT Training Capris
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT Training Capris
529 kr
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
379 kr
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Home
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
499 kr
Nike Tech Fleece
Nike Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
Nike Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
749 kr
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Girls' High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Sportswear Classic
Girls' High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
329 kr
Netherlands 2026 Stadium Home
Netherlands 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Netherlands 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
499 kr
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Woven Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Woven Training Shorts
329 kr
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
329 kr
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Fourth
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Fourth Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Fourth
Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
449 kr
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
399 kr
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts (Extended Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts (Extended Size)
329 kr
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Jumpman Woven Play Shorts
Jordan
Older Kids' Jumpman Woven Play Shorts
449 kr
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 7.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') 7.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Shorts
399 kr
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
229 kr
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
399 kr
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts (Extended Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts (Extended Size)
329 kr
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
699 kr
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Cargo Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Cargo Shorts
449 kr
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
529 kr
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium Away
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
499 kr
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Older Kids' Dri-FIT Y2K Shorts
Jordan Sport
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Y2K Shorts
449 kr
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' 'We Outside' Skater Shorts
Jordan
Older Kids' 'We Outside' Skater Shorts
629 kr
Nike Sportswear Club French Terry
Nike Sportswear Club French Terry Younger Kids' Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club French Terry
Younger Kids' Shorts
279 kr
Nike Air
Nike Air Older Kids' Fleece Shorts
Nike Air
Older Kids' Fleece Shorts
529 kr
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Dri-FIT Diamond Woven Shorts
Jordan
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Diamond Woven Shorts
529 kr
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Brooklyn Baseline Mesh Shorts
Jordan
Older Kids' Brooklyn Baseline Mesh Shorts
399 kr
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Durasheen Diamond Shorts
Jordan
Older Kids' Durasheen Diamond Shorts
449 kr
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' World Tour Shorts
Jordan
Older Kids' World Tour Shorts
449 kr
Nike Sportswear Goal Mode
Nike Sportswear Goal Mode Younger Kids' French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Goal Mode
Younger Kids' French Terry Shorts
279 kr
Netherlands 2026 Stadium Home
Netherlands 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Netherlands 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
499 kr
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Woven Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Woven Training Shorts
329 kr
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
329 kr
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Fourth
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Fourth Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Fourth
Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
449 kr
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
399 kr
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts (Extended Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts (Extended Size)
329 kr
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Jumpman Woven Play Shorts
Jordan
Older Kids' Jumpman Woven Play Shorts
449 kr
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 7.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') 7.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Shorts
399 kr
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
229 kr
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
399 kr
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts (Extended Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts (Extended Size)
329 kr
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
699 kr
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Cargo Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Cargo Shorts
449 kr
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
529 kr
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium Away
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
499 kr
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Older Kids' Dri-FIT Y2K Shorts
Jordan Sport
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Y2K Shorts
449 kr
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' 'We Outside' Skater Shorts
Jordan
Older Kids' 'We Outside' Skater Shorts
629 kr
Nike Sportswear Club French Terry
Nike Sportswear Club French Terry Younger Kids' Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club French Terry
Younger Kids' Shorts
279 kr
Nike Air
Nike Air Older Kids' Fleece Shorts
Nike Air
Older Kids' Fleece Shorts
529 kr
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Dri-FIT Diamond Woven Shorts
Jordan
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Diamond Woven Shorts
529 kr
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Brooklyn Baseline Mesh Shorts
Jordan
Older Kids' Brooklyn Baseline Mesh Shorts
399 kr
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Durasheen Diamond Shorts
Jordan
Older Kids' Durasheen Diamond Shorts
449 kr
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' World Tour Shorts
Jordan
Older Kids' World Tour Shorts
449 kr
Nike Sportswear Goal Mode
Nike Sportswear Goal Mode Younger Kids' French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Goal Mode
Younger Kids' French Terry Shorts
279 kr

Kids' black shorts: made for movement

Ensure they're ready for the next adventure in kids' black shorts that let them move and play in comfort. Find styles in woven and knitted materials, from lightweight mesh to warmer fleece and jersey fabrics—all designed to see them through the seasons. Discover stretchy black bike shorts for kids that can be worn alone or under trousers for confident coverage. Kit them out for the pitch in classic football shorts. Help them master their slam dunk in roomy basketball shorts. Or find versatile styles to see them through playtime, PE lessons and sports days.


They can fine-tune their ball skills in comfort in our black shorts for kids. Think baggy fits that fall to just above the knee, made of breathable, moisture-wicking fabrics that keep them cool as they play. Stretchy drawstring waistbands ensure shorts fit just right, while on-seam side pockets are ideal for keeping smaller items safe and close. Mesh linings provide ventilation in high-heat areas and help prevent chafing. Meanwhile, materials such as lightweight brushed fleece and French terry feel as smooth and soft as their favourite joggers.


Help them stay cool with loose-fitting black kids' running shorts that sit at their natural waist and drape to a curved hem. You'll find styles with mesh side panels for breathability. When things heat up, sweat's no problem with Nike Dri-FIT technology. It moves moisture away from the skin for quick evaporation, so kids stay dry and comfortable. For a breezy feel, reach for a two-in-one design featuring a lightweight, roomy outer layer combined with a stretchy pair of inner shorts for comfortable coverage.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose kids' black shorts with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.