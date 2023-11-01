Skip to main content
      Nike Club Fleece
      Nike Club Fleece Gloves
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Club Fleece
      Gloves
      349 kr
      Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Third
      Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Third Older Kids' Jordan Storm-FIT Football Hooded Rain Jacket
      Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Third
      Older Kids' Jordan Storm-FIT Football Hooded Rain Jacket
      949 kr
      Nike Pro Warm
      Nike Pro Warm Older Kids' (Boys') Long-Sleeve Top
      Nike Pro Warm
      Older Kids' (Boys') Long-Sleeve Top
      499 kr
      Nike Air Max 270
      Nike Air Max 270 Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Max 270
      Older Kids' Shoes
      1 399 kr
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Winterized Full-Zip Hoodie
      Just In
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Boys') Winterized Full-Zip Hoodie
      1 149 kr
      Nike Multi
      Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Multi
      Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
      229 kr
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Winterized Trousers
      Just In
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Boys') Winterized Trousers
      1 099 kr
      Nike Air Force 1
      Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1
      Older Kids' Shoes
      1 249 kr
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 9 Pro
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 9 Pro Younger/Older Kids' Firm-Ground Football Boot
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 9 Pro
      Younger/Older Kids' Firm-Ground Football Boot
      1 399 kr
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 15 Club
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 15 Club Younger Kids' Multi-ground Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 15 Club
      Younger Kids' Multi-ground Football Boot
      529 kr
      Nike Huarache Run 2.0
      Nike Huarache Run 2.0 Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Huarache Run 2.0
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      999 kr
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Cargo Trousers
      Just In
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Cargo Trousers
      549 kr
      Nike Air Force 1
      Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1
      Older Kids' Shoes
      1 149 kr
      Nike Air Max 97
      Nike Air Max 97 Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Max 97
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      1 199 kr
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Nike Air Max Plus Younger Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      1 199 kr
      Nike Air Force 1 High LV8 3
      Nike Air Force 1 High LV8 3 Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 High LV8 3
      Older Kids' Shoes
      1 349 kr
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Third
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Third
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      879 kr
      Nike Force 1
      Nike Force 1 Baby & Toddler Shoes
      Nike Force 1
      Baby & Toddler Shoes
      749 kr
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Home
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Bestseller
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      849 kr
      Nike Air Force 1 LV8 3
      Nike Air Force 1 LV8 3 Older Kids' Shoe
      Nike Air Force 1 LV8 3
      Older Kids' Shoe
      1 149 kr
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Third
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Third Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Bestseller
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Third
      Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      879 kr
      Nike Sportswear Standard Issue
      Nike Sportswear Standard Issue Older Kids' Pullover Fleece Hoodie
      Just In
      Nike Sportswear Standard Issue
      Older Kids' Pullover Fleece Hoodie
      549 kr
      Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40
      Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Just In
      Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40
      Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      1 099 kr
      Nike ReadySet
      Nike ReadySet Baby Overalls
      Just In
      Nike ReadySet
      Baby Overalls
      399 kr