Nike Blazer: an old-school classic with a modern twist
An instant everyday staple since its launch in 1972, the Nike Blazer trainer offers a clean design which has maintained its iconic status ever since. Maturing from a simple canvas high top, the Nike Blazer has been re-imagined with new colourways and materials countless times. One thing is clear – it was a classic from day one.
With simplicity, comfort and a retro Swoosh, the Nike Blazer Mid 77 presents old-school hoop styling with a modern update. Stitched overlays and exposed foam details on the tongue give a vintage look, while updated colour accents and prints add a contemporary feel.
With a legendary design, it's no wonder that the Nike Blazer is the go-to trainer for skaters and sneakerheads alike. Synthetic and real leather uppers deliver on durability, for a shoe that you can wear all day, every day. The construction fuses the outsole to the midsole, creating a streamlined look and a comfortable, flexible feel. Nike Blazer 77 trainers with herringbone pattern solid-rubber soles give traction and grip with every step.