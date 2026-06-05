  1. Clothing
    2. /
  2. Bottoms
    3. /
  3. Shorts

Back to School Shorts

(39)
Shorts
Gender 
(0)
Kids 
(0)
Shop By Price 
(0)
Sale & Offers 
(0)
Colour 
(0)
Fit 
(0)
Fleece 
(0)
Nike Trail
Nike Trail Women's Dri-FIT Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Trail
Women's Dri-FIT Brief-Lined Running Shorts
799 kr
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
749 kr
Nike ACG 'Smith Summit'
Nike ACG 'Smith Summit' Men's Cargo Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Smith Summit'
Men's Cargo Shorts
1 399 kr
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Flow Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Flow Shorts
449 kr
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
329 kr
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Multi
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
249 kr
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
749 kr
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT Mesh Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Men's Dri-FIT Mesh Diamond Shorts
579 kr
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
799 kr
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Knit Shorts
Nike Club
Men's Knit Shorts
449 kr
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Men's Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Men's Dri-FIT Football Shorts
279 kr
NOCTA
NOCTA Cardinal Fleece Shorts
NOCTA
Cardinal Fleece Shorts
799 kr
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
429 kr
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts (Plus Size)
Bestseller
Nike Pro 365
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts (Plus Size)
349 kr
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
699 kr
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Oversized Shorts
Nike Club
Men's Oversized Shorts
699 kr
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Woven Flow Shorts
Nike Club
Men's Woven Flow Shorts
449 kr
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
399 kr
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Shorts
329 kr
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
349 kr
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
279 kr
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
429 kr
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Woven Shorts
Nike Tech
Men's Woven Shorts
799 kr
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
329 kr