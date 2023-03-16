Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Baby Boy Clothing

      Kids 
      (1)
      Gender 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (1)
      Babies & Toddlers (0–3 yrs)
      Size Range 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Sleeve Length 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Countries 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Neck Style 
      (0)
      Insulation Type 
      (0)
      Lined 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Nigeria 2022 Home
      Nigeria 2022 Home Baby/Toddler Nike Dri-FIT 3-Piece Set
      Sustainable Materials
      Nigeria 2022 Home
      Baby/Toddler Nike Dri-FIT 3-Piece Set
      649 kr
      Jordan
      Jordan Baby 3-Piece Box Set
      Jordan
      Baby 3-Piece Box Set
      299 kr
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Toddler Hoodie and Trousers Set
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Toddler Hoodie and Trousers Set
      899 kr
      Nike
      Nike Toddler T-Shirt and Shorts Set
      Nike
      Toddler T-Shirt and Shorts Set
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Baby (12–24M) Tracksuit
      Nike Sportswear
      Baby (12–24M) Tracksuit
      499 kr
      F.C. Barcelona Strike
      F.C. Barcelona Strike Baby & Toddler Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Tracksuit
      F.C. Barcelona Strike
      Baby & Toddler Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Tracksuit
      Nike
      Nike Baby (0–6M) 3-Piece Set
      Nike
      Baby (0–6M) 3-Piece Set
      299 kr
      Nike
      Nike Baby (12–24M) Crew and Trousers Set
      Nike
      Baby (12–24M) Crew and Trousers Set
      419 kr
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Baby (12–24M) Hoodie and Trousers Set
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Baby (12–24M) Hoodie and Trousers Set
      899 kr
      Liverpool F.C. Strike Away
      Liverpool F.C. Strike Away Baby/Toddler Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
      Liverpool F.C. Strike Away
      Baby/Toddler Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
      Jordan
      Jordan Toddler Tank Top and Shorts Set
      Jordan
      Toddler Tank Top and Shorts Set
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Home
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Home Baby Nike Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Home
      Baby Nike Football Kit
      649 kr
      Jordan
      Jordan Baby (0–12M) 3-Piece Set
      Jordan
      Baby (0–12M) 3-Piece Set
      319 kr
      F.C. Barcelona 2021/22 Away
      F.C. Barcelona 2021/22 Away Baby & Toddler Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona 2021/22 Away
      Baby & Toddler Football Kit
      Nike
      Nike Toddler Shorts
      Nike
      Toddler Shorts
      Nike
      Nike Baby (0–9M) Full-Zip Overall
      Nike
      Baby (0–9M) Full-Zip Overall
      349 kr
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Baby (0–9M) Full-Zip Overall
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Baby (0–9M) Full-Zip Overall
      689 kr
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Baby/Toddler Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Baby/Toddler Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
      749 kr
      Jordan
      Jordan Toddler Jumpman Sustainable Trousers Set
      Jordan
      Toddler Jumpman Sustainable Trousers Set
      419 kr
      Nike
      Nike Toddler Crew and Trousers Set
      Nike
      Toddler Crew and Trousers Set
      469 kr
      Liverpool F.C. 2022/23 Home
      Liverpool F.C. 2022/23 Home Baby Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      Liverpool F.C. 2022/23 Home
      Baby Football Kit
      Liverpool F.C. 2022/23 Third
      Liverpool F.C. 2022/23 Third Baby/Toddler Nike Dri-FIT Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      Liverpool F.C. 2022/23 Third
      Baby/Toddler Nike Dri-FIT Football Kit
      France 2022/23 Away
      France 2022/23 Away Baby/Toddler Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      France 2022/23 Away
      Baby/Toddler Football Kit
      Netherlands 2022/23 Home
      Netherlands 2022/23 Home Baby/Toddler Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      Netherlands 2022/23 Home
      Baby/Toddler Football Kit
      Related Categories

      Baby Boys' Clothes Are Ready to Take on Any Adventure

      Get your baby boy ready for his busy day of crawling, walking and playing with Nike baby boy clothes. Comfortable and durable, these baby boys’ tops, trousers and shorts are designed to move with your little athlete’s busy lifestyle. Select from Nike “All Action” 3-piece baby bodysuit sets to Nike Tech Fleece apparel. Motivate your budding football fan for game day with his favourite team’s full uniform consisting of socks, jersey and shorts. Be ready to photograph those action shots. Accessorise all your baby boys sport looks with socks, hats and equipment. Be sure to explore more colours, designs and styles from the full Nike baby boy collection.

      Coordinate your toddler's clothing with baby boy’s shoes or sandals. Baby boy shoes are ideal for those little ones transitioning from crawling to walking. Discover the newest designs and colours of baby boy shoes to find a pair that will match your baby boy's style. Feeling creative? Customise a new pair of boys’ trainers with Nike By You to go with his new baby boys' clothing. Shop the entire Nike baby collection to find the latest selection of styles for boys and girls.