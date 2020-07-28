Get Stronger, Run Faster and Further

Adopt an expert's mentality to run stronger, faster and further.
Chances are, you've had a coach at some point in your life.
Maybe you were 10 and prepping to run "the mile" in PE class. Or you played for the school football team or were in a running club at university. No matter what the time or sport, we'll bet your coach did one thing often: ask questions.
"How are you feeling?"
"What went well?"
"Could you give more?"
These are the kinds of dig-deep Qs that force you to reflect, says Chris Bennett, Nike Running global head coach. And asking them of yourself is how you tap into more potential in your running. "The point of asking questions is that there are answers. You always end having learnt something about yourself", says Bennett. "If you're not asking questions and you just had a crappy run, you won't know why—and you won't know how to improve".
The Simple Change
After every run, ask yourself, how did that go?
Your default response may be to put yourself down. (I ran slow because I'm not a good runner.) Or maybe you gloss over things that could have gone better. (Another easy 5 miles, pretty standard.)
Instead, what you want to do is be kind, honest and real in your response, just like a good coach would, and think of ways to make the run go better next time, even if you felt like you nailed it.
"That means you need to give your answer context", says Bennett. "Ask yourself, Why did the run not go well? What else was going on with you? Conversely, if the run felt awesome, ask yourself why that happened too".
Then, like a coach, do something with that information. If your body felt stiff in the first mile, take more time to allow it to adjust from not running to running (Bennett recommends five to 10 minutes of "super-easy running" followed by light stretching). Felt like you were on fire? Think about what might have contributed to that—skipping an extra cocktail, getting a good night's rest—and try to replicate it next time.
"Keep showing up as a coach and be willing to learn, then you're going to become a better coach", says Bennett. "Which means you're going to become a better runner".
Chris Bennett, Nike Running global head coach
