A Runner's Guide to Excuses—And How to Beat Them

Excuse #6: "Running is too hard on my [insert whatever hurts]". Solution: Train for strength.

"Any time you mention pain, there could be an injury", explains Bennett. "So the short-term answer is yeah, maybe you shouldn't be running right now. But you shouldn't feel bad about that. Look at it this way: You've become such a good runner that you need to catch up as an all-round athlete. Congrats! So you look at why those injuries are happening. Are you strengthening your hip flexors? Are you strengthening your core and the muscles that stabilise your knees, like the quads? It's never a lot of extra work—maybe holding a plank, doing some reverse lunges—and it can make a big difference in keeping you healthy".



Overcome any of these obstacles and you may realise that persisting even when you don't think you want to is part of the beauty of running.



"Sometimes your run is going to suck", says Bennett. "Maybe you're stressed about a fight with your mum. Maybe you had a terrible night's sleep. But if you finish the run, even if it's just to the end of the block, you can say, 'I did that. I ran through that. I learnt something about myself'. The possibility of feeling that again is what gets you back out there. Sometimes you need that hope when you put your head on the pillow at the end of the day. It's just one victory—and a run offers it."



So next time you're contemplating lacing up, go ahead and picture Coach Bennett on one, or both, of your shoulders and leave that excuse in the dust.