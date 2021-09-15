We’ve extended our returns period to 60 days. Learn more

Girls' Sports Bra Guide

Why a Girls' Sports Bra & Not a Women's Sports Bra?

So what makes a girls' sports bra a girls' sports bra and not a women's sports bra? The difference isn't in name only—girls' bras are actually designed differently to women's.

Last updated: September 15, 2021

Easing Into It

Some girls may want to wear a bra, but that doesn't mean they want to scream it from the rooftops. Nike girls' sports bras are designed around real insights from real girls, which is why some styles feature super-skinny straps and U-shaped necklines. These designs make it easier to wear a sports bra under a T-shirt or vest top without being too noticeable.

Girls' Sports Bras vs Women's Sports Bras



Just-Right Coverage

Let's be real: it doesn't exactly feel normal or natural to wear padding. And for still-growing girls, the padding isn't necessary anyway. That's why all Nike girls' sports bras are made pad-less. Instead, for added support and smooth coverage, some bra styles are made with an added layer of fabric.



Targets Sweat

By comparing girls' and women's sweat patterns, Nike bra designers pinpointed the high-sweat areas on the body and strategically placed breathable mesh panels or other sweat-wicking elements in the bra. That way, at any and every stage, there's a Nike bra to help keep things dry and comfortable.



All About Comfort

There isn't a certain age where girls start wearing women's bras—it all comes down to comfort and performance. If girls' bras aren't enough support and coverage, it may be time to transition to a women's bra.

