Partilha a tua melhor fotografia com o hashtag #SNKRSKickcheck no Instagram para te habilitares a aparecer em destaque aqui na SNKRS.

@Inslopez

LDwaffle "Sacai"

Bruxelas, Bélgica

@Eul.migzou

Air Max 90 "Infrared"

Reims, França

@meaghatron

Air Max 95 "Plant Colour Collection"

Brooklyn, Nova Iorque

@1vibz

Dunk Low "Varsity Royal"

@Byjaadiee

SB Dunk Low "Travis Scott"

Mainz, Alemanha

@liwag_

Blazer Mid "Sacai"

Edison, Nova Jérsia

@philipp_brtz

Air Max 180 "COMME des GARÇONS"

Hanôver, Alemanha

@Cjlapidez

Zoom Vomero 5

Boston, Massachusetts

@Kingparkergold2001

Air More Uptempo

Ridgewood, Nova Iorque

@eatprayjason

Air Force 1 Low "NRF"

Los Angeles, Califórnia

@Elodieptr

Air Max 1

Paris, França

@Snrksangel

Air Max Plus
