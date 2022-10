The perfect pairing of Michael Jordan and Bugs Bunny took the world by storm when they teamed together for a Jordan Brand TV commercial in 1992. The two global icons let the world into their friendship, a friendship that has spanned 23 years, six championships and countless threats from the intergalactic toon world. The Air Jordan 1 “Hare” takes a playful nod from the wascally wabbit with a white and silver upper, juxtaposed by the multi-colored tongue inspired by Bugs’ signature carrot. The iconic Hare Jordan graphic is shown on the tongue, in addition to the “Hare” wording located on the heel.