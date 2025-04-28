Trail jackets: stay ready for anything
Get out there and stay out there in a tough trail-running jacket from our collection. Heading out for a chilly morning run? We've got trail jackets that feature innovative Nike Therma-FIT technology. It helps manage your body's natural heat to help keep you cosy. Insulated styles use lightweight down to lock in warmth without the weight, so there's nothing stopping you from going that extra mile. Zip fastenings make it easy to throw your jacket on and control the level of airflow. Meanwhile, zip-up pockets ensure your valuables stay secure as you tear up the trail. In changeable conditions, reach for a trail-running vest. The sleeveless style keeps your core warm while delivering breathability when you start to warm up.
Expecting wet weather? No problem. Nike Storm-FIT ADV technology combines windproof and water-resistant fabric to keep out the elements. Look out for elasticated cuffs and bungee cords at the hem that help lock in warmth when you need it most. A hooded neck gives you extra protection in harsh conditions. As the intensity rises, zip vents provide airflow in high-heat areas, ensuring you stay cool. Think you might need to shed a layer? You can pick a Nike trail-running jacket that packs down into its own pocket, making it easy to carry for the rest of your run.
To keep our favourite trails safe, we all need to play our part. Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose trail-running jackets with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.