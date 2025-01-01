Running hoodies: the comfort you deserve
Stay comfortable while you clock up the miles with a high-performance running hoodie from our collection. Our hooded sweatshirts are made from premium, durable materials that support your performance. Take our Nike Dri-FIT technology, for example. It moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable right up to the finish line. Meanwhile, stretchy poly-wool blend fabric has a waffle-like texture that provides warmth and breathability. For a cosy feel, choose a versatile running hoodie crafted with midweight brushed fleece. Not only does the fabric help keep the hoodie's structured shape, but it also feels super-soft on the inside and smooth on the outside.
When you're training hard, you deserve to look as good as you feel. Running hoodies with dropped shoulders and baggy sleeves give a relaxed, oversized feel. Thumbholes let you extend your coverage and help hold your sleeves in place while you move. Alternatively, choose a 1/2-zip top in a classic fit for easy layering under jackets. This zip gives you the option to control your airflow for total comfort. For ultimate flexibility, pick a full-zip runner's hoodie. Wear it undone for a breezy feel, or stay zipped up on chilly mornings. If you'd rather ditch zips, go for a hooded sweatshirt for running with a roomy kangaroo pocket. These pockets are perfect for keeping your hands snug when you're warming up or carrying essentials with you. Meanwhile, drawcords on the hood let you adjust your fit while ribbed cuffs and hems lock in warmth.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose a running hoodie with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.