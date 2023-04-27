Tights and leggings with pockets: move with freedom
Nike tights and leggings with pockets blend sportswear innovation and practical design. You need total freedom to push through your walls and our gym leggings with pockets deliver just that. They fit like a second skin and stretch in all directions, so you can deal with whatever your training throws at you.
Whether you're running a marathon or doing sprints, our workout leggings with pockets give you the support you need. These high-tech sports leggings compress your muscles to increase blood flow and reduce fatigue, so you can train harder, smarter and for longer. Our sports leggings with pockets let you keep all your essentials safely stored too, so you can stay focused on what matters.
All our designs are made with your performance in mind, and our world-class Dri-FIT leggings cleverly wick moisture away from the skin so you stay dry as you work up a sweat. Go for styles made with Nike Infinalon fabric for an extra layer of support, and high-waisted running tights for an ultra-flattering fit. Or, choose womens' sports leggings with pockets and punched mesh to increase airflow and help you smash your goals in total comfort.