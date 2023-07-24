Skip to main content
      Kids Grey Shorts

      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
      €29.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger Older Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
      Older Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts
      €29.99
      Nike Jersey
      Nike Jersey Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
      Nike Jersey
      Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
      €29.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Athletics
      Nike Dri-FIT Athletics Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Training Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT Athletics
      Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Training Shorts
      €39.99
      Nike Multi
      Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Graphic Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Multi
      Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Graphic Training Shorts
      €22.99
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' Shorts
      €34.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Older Kids' Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Older Kids' Football Shorts
      €22.99
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') 13cm (approx.) French Terry Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') 13cm (approx.) French Terry Shorts
      €29.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Cargo Shorts
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Cargo Shorts
      €34.99
      Nike Poly+
      Nike Poly+ Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
      Nike Poly+
      Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
      €34.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Shorts
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Shorts
      €29.99
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts (Extended Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts (Extended Size)
      €24.99
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      €24.99
      Nike
      Nike Younger Kids' Shorts
      Nike
      Younger Kids' Shorts
      €27.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Multi+
      Nike Dri-FIT Multi+ Older Kids' (Boys') Printed Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Multi+
      Older Kids' (Boys') Printed Training Shorts
      €24.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Toddler Shorts
      Nike Sportswear
      Toddler Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Boys') Basketball Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Boys') Basketball Shorts
      €24.99
      Nike One
      Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Bike Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Older Kids' (Girls') Bike Shorts
      England 2022/23 Stadium Goalkeeper
      England 2022/23 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      England 2022/23 Stadium Goalkeeper
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      €34.99
      Nike Trophy
      Nike Trophy Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Trophy
      Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
      €24.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') High-Rise 23cm (approx.) Bike Shorts
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Girls') High-Rise 23cm (approx.) Bike Shorts
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Shorts (Extended Size)
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Shorts (Extended Size)
      €29.99
      Nike
      Nike Older Kids' (Girls') 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      Nike
      Older Kids' (Girls') 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      €24.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23 Older Kids' Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Older Kids' Football Shorts
      €22.99