Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Football
        2. /
      2. Clothing

      Kids Football Clothing

      Hoodies & SweatshirtsTrousers & TightsJacketsTops & T-ShirtsShorts
      Kids 
      (0)
      Boys
      Girls
      Shop by Promotion 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      Babies & Toddlers (0–3 yrs)
      Older Kids (7-15 yrs)
      Size Range 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (1)
      Football
      Brand 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Sleeve Length 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Countries 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Kit Type 
      (0)
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23 Kids' Football Shorts
      Just In
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Kids' Football Shorts
      €17.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23 Kids' Football Top
      Just In
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Kids' Football Top
      €17.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Older Kids' Football Drill Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Older Kids' Football Drill Top
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike Older Kids' Short-sleeve Football Top
      Just In
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike
      Older Kids' Short-sleeve Football Top
      €32.99
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Paris Saint-Germain Older Kids' Synthetic-Fill Jacket
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Older Kids' Synthetic-Fill Jacket
      €89.99
      England 2022/23 Stadium Away
      England 2022/23 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      England 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €74.99
      Brazil 2022/23 Away
      Brazil 2022/23 Away Younger Kids' Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      Brazil 2022/23 Away
      Younger Kids' Football Kit
      €64.99
      Brazil 2022/23 Home
      Brazil 2022/23 Home Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      Brazil 2022/23 Home
      Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Kit
      €64.99
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Fourth
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Fourth Baby/Toddler Jordan Dri-FIT 3-Piece Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Fourth
      Baby/Toddler Jordan Dri-FIT 3-Piece Kit
      €59.99
      Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sold Out
      Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €69.99
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Away
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Away Baby/Toddler Jordan Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Away
      Baby/Toddler Jordan Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
      €64.99
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €69.99
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Away
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Away Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Away
      Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
      FFF
      FFF Older Kids' Fleece Football Pants
      FFF
      Older Kids' Fleece Football Pants
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Away
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Away Younger Kids' Nike Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Away
      Younger Kids' Nike Football Kit
      €64.99
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Fourth
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Fourth Younger Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT 3-Piece Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Fourth
      Younger Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT 3-Piece Kit
      €64.99
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Home
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Home Younger Kids' Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Home
      Younger Kids' Football Kit
      €64.99
      F.C. Barcelona 2021/22 Away
      F.C. Barcelona 2021/22 Away Baby & Toddler Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona 2021/22 Away
      Baby & Toddler Football Kit
      Nike Storm-FIT Academy23
      Nike Storm-FIT Academy23 Older Kids' Football Rain Jacket
      Nike Storm-FIT Academy23
      Older Kids' Football Rain Jacket
      €69.99
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Fourth
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Fourth Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Fourth
      Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €69.99
      FFF 2022/23 Stadium Away
      FFF 2022/23 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      FFF 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €74.99
      Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sold Out
      Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €69.99
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Away
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €69.99
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Third
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Third
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €69.99