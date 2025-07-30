  1. Clothing
  2. Bottoms
  3. Shorts

Green Shorts

Gender 
Men
Kids 
Shop By Price 
Colour 
Green
Sports 
Fit 
Fleece 
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Men's Woven Shorts
Nike Sportswear
Men's Woven Shorts
€49.99
Lithuania Limited Road
Lithuania Limited Road Men's Nike Basketball Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Lithuania Limited Road
Men's Nike Basketball Shorts
€69.99
Milwaukee Bucks Icon Edition
Milwaukee Bucks Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Milwaukee Bucks Icon Edition
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
€69.99
Nike Challenger
Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Challenger
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
€37.99
Nike Trail
Nike Trail Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts
Just In
Nike Trail
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts
€69.99
Air Jordan Rare Air
Air Jordan Rare Air Men's French Terry Shorts
Just In
Air Jordan Rare Air
Men's French Terry Shorts
€69.99
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts (Plus Size)
Sustainable Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts (Plus Size)
€34.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Washed Chino Shorts
Nike Club
Men's Washed Chino Shorts
€59.99
Nike Challenger Swoosh
Nike Challenger Swoosh Men's 12.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Challenger Swoosh
Men's 12.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Running Shorts
€39.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
€44.99
Jordan Essentials
Jordan Essentials Men's Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Jordan Essentials
Men's Shorts
€54.99
Nike Trail Second Sunrise
Nike Trail Second Sunrise Men's 12.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT ADV Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Trail Second Sunrise
Men's 12.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT ADV Brief-Lined Running Shorts
€74.99
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
€24.99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') 13cm (approx.) French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') 13cm (approx.) French Terry Shorts
€34.99
Chelsea F.C. Tech
Chelsea F.C. Tech Men's Nike Football Fleece Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Chelsea F.C. Tech
Men's Nike Football Fleece Shorts
€84.99
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
Sustainable Materials
NikeCourt Slam
Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
€74.99
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
Just In
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
€22.99
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Printed Running Shorts
Just In
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Printed Running Shorts
€64.99
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Women's Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Crossover
Women's Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
€54.99
Nike x NorBlack NorWhite
Nike x NorBlack NorWhite Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Printed Biker Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike x NorBlack NorWhite
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Printed Biker Shorts
€34.99
Nike Multi+
Nike Multi+ Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Multi+
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
€24.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
€32.99
NikeCourt
NikeCourt Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts with Pockets
Sustainable Materials
NikeCourt
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts with Pockets
€44.99
Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
Nike Dri-FIT Challenger Older Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts
Just In
Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
Older Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts
€29.99