Travel in Style with Duffel Bags
Whether you are headed to the gym or a weekend vacation, keep your accessories and clothing protected with Nike duffel bags. With multiple pockets, adjustable shoulder straps and dual handles to help keep your gear secure and dry while offering versatile transport options. Whether you are carrying other items or just want both hands free, find duffel bags with an adjustable side clip that transforms the duffel into a convenient cross-body shoulder bag for easy, out-of-the-way carrying. Find the right bag for any occasion with Nike backpacks, totes and drawstring bags.
Nike provides bags in a wide array of colours and styles to fit with the busy lifestyles of men, women and kids. Choose the appropriate size for your needs whether that is extra small, small, medium or large duffel bags. Choose the smaller options to carry the basics such as shoes and clothing. However, if you need to transport large gear or more products the medium or large options are for you. Rock the Nike Swoosh or display your team pride on your ideal duffel bag style.