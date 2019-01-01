Air Force 1

ALL FOR ONE

Individually we can shift culture, but together we can change the world. These are the women and men putting in the work, uplifting their communities through the power of sport and creativity. If they can inspire one, they have the potential to inspire us all.

Dulce Orihuela, TRASO

Mexico City, Mexico

Asa Mohammed, The Movement Factory

London, England

Sally Nnamani, PeacePlayers

New York City, USA

Laura Nala

Paris, France

Ekin Bernay

Ankara, Turkey

Tarryn Alberts, So Dope Dance Academy

Johannesburg, South-Africa

AF-1 'Under Construction'

For girls who rock to the beat

THE AF-1 HIGHNESS

Air Force 1 Low

Air Force 1 Mid

Air Force 1 High

A Classic Since 1982

Designed by Bruce Kilgore and introduced in 1982, the Air Force 1 was the first ever basketball shoe to feature Nike Air technology, revolutionizing the game and sneaker culture forever. Over three decades since its first release, the Air Force 1 remains true to its roots while earning its status as a fashion staple for seasons to come.

1982: A Legend is Born

The Nike Air Force 1 becomes the first basketball shoe to bring soft, springy Nike Air cushioning to the game.

1983: The “Original Six”

The high-top AF-1 is worn by Nike’s top NBA players of the era: Michael Cooper, Bobby Jones, Moses Malone, Calvin Natt, Mychal Thompsen and Jammal Wilkes.

1985: Re-Released

A trio of retailers in Baltimore re-introduce the AF-1 in royal blue and chocolate brown colorways, and all 3,000 pairs sell out almost as soon as they hit the shelves. No longer just for basketball, the sneaker takes the streets by storm. [Shoes in photo are re-releases from 2015]

1986–1991: “Shoe of the Month” Club

Select retailers began exploring the concept of releasing one-off Air Force 1 designs. Every release is a hit and immediately sells out. Sneaker culture grows from Baltimore along the entire East coast as fans seek out new drops.

Mid-90s–2000s: Sneaker Gold

Around events and holidays, Nike introduces limited, special and premium editions that turn the Air Force 1 into collector gold overnight. The sneaker is catching on faster than retailers can keep it on the shelves.

2000: Hip Hop’s Sneaker

Air Force 1’s popularity among globally influential rappers and artists propels it farther beyond sport and into culture. For the new millennium, Roc-a-Fella Records is presented with a timeless, white-on-white edition featuring the label’s embroidered logo.

2012: Lunar Landing

Three decades after the original, Lunar Force 1 emerges, featuring lightweight Lunarlon cushioning built into the iconic Air Force 1 design.

2017: 35th Anniversary

Tapping five collaborators to recreate the white-on-white AF-1, the AF-100 collection brings five instantly coveted AF-100 designs. Among them is a unique take by Virgil Abloh, who spun-up an iteration of his AF-1 first released as part of “The Ten” Collection.

@dorionpentard

@masteramas

@rami.hanna

@oilustratoarevisatoare

