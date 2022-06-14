Why and How to Get Your Daughter Into Playing Sports

While the Serenas and Shalanes are capital-C crushing it, the reality is that women athletes are capital-U under-represented: Girls start sports later than boys, according to a report on girls aged 7 to 13 by the Women's Sports Foundation (WSF). Teen girls are 15 percent less likely to play sports than boys are. Those who do get involved drop out at almost double the rate by age 14 as boys do. And of the girls who stick with it, 1 in 3 will call it quits by their late teens, while only 1 in 10 boys will, per a recent report from the Canadian Women & Sport organisation.



What's the deal? Well, there's a lot standing between a girl—we're talking toddler to university age—and athletic glory, from what's going on inside her body to what our society is telling her about her potential.



Take biology, for example. Whereas boys sometimes feel more confident as their muscles grow, their voices deepen and their chests sprout hair, girls can become more self-conscious and less sure of themselves as boobs, periods and hormones come into play, says Mary Fry, PhD, the director of the Kansas University Sport & Exercise Psychology Lab. That could discourage them from wanting to participate. And social media, a breeding ground for comparison and self-doubt, can make girls (and boys too) seek the sidelines instead of centre court, she adds.



Family dynamics and gender stereotypes also play a role. Parents (or parental figures) generally have the most influence over a girl's initial relationship with sports, and too often getting her involved isn't valued the same way it is for boys in many households, says Karen Issokson-Silver, the vice president of research and education for WSF. "In some families, it's much more common for a dad to throw the ball around with his son at a young age than with his daughter", she points out. Without support from her home team, a girl's interest in sports might not take off as early or even at all.



On top of that, we have our culture. Womp. Women's sports receive, on average, only 5 percent of television coverage, while men's sports get 95 percent, according to a study from USC and Purdue. And women athletes make 15 to 100 percent lower salaries in many sports. This sends a message, especially to impressionable children, that women athletes are somehow less important or valuable, says Issokson-Silver. And given the higher dropout rate (and the lack of women coaches), girls don't have as many strong same-gender athletes to look up to as boys do, she says, perpetuating the cycle.