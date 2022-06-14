What Is Wellness Music And Can It Improve Your Health?

In MRIs, music medicine has been shown to light up various parts of the brain, especially the limbic system. "Known as the emotional centre of the brain, this area has connections to other parts of the brain that control our blood pressure, heart rate and respiratory rate, as well as our emotional state", says Veena Graff, MD, an assistant professor of anaesthesiology and critical care at the University of Pennsylvania. In other words, when you listen to music medicine, your brain tells your body that it's time to calm down.



All music spurs the release of neurotransmitters such as dopamine and other endorphins that can either raise or lower stress markers. "This is why certain songs make us feel nostalgic, happy, sad or angry, or help us calm down or get us energised", explains Graff. When those stress markers are lowered, "one can enter into a deep, relaxed state that's known as an altered state of consciousness—that lovely, warm, fuzzy place you go to when you're just about to drift off or you're just waking up", says Cooper. And not only does being in that space feel good in the moment, "there are all kinds of potential health benefits associated with it, including a positive mood and a reduction in anxiety, muscle tension and pain", she adds.



The more vitamins a track has, the more it lowers markers of stress and inflammation, says Graff, whose research has found that music medicine can be as useful as meditation in calming preoperative anxiety. Top vitamins include a tempo around 60 to 80 beats per minute, minimal percussive swings, no lyrics and few fluctuations in sounds, she says. (So probably not your typical indie band, but classical and yoga-style music likely count). All of these elements help your brain and body flip from fight-or-flight mode into rest-and-digest mode.



Some sonic vitamins, like a gradual deceleration of the song's beat, can even have an immediate slowdown effect on the listener's heart rate and/or blood pressure—that's what one of Cooper's pieces found. "It was tested at Mindlab at the University of Sussex and deemed a powerful relaxation aid. So much so that when it went on the radio, they said that it would be a good idea if people who are driving pull over", she says.



We're only in the beginning stages of understanding just how potent music medicine can be, both experts note. With technology like fitness trackers becoming more advanced, researchers can measure things like your heart rate and blood pressure when you're tuning out to tracks to pinpoint which sonic vitamins elicit the best effects. From there, they can use them to induce a particular effect, like sleep, tranquillity or muscle recovery after exercise.