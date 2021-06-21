What Are Benchmark Workouts — And How Do You Use Them?

How to Programme a Benchmark Workout

There are three different moments to work benchmarks into your journey, says Frost: when you're just starting out or coming back after a hiatus (to set that baseline), when you've been doing the same routine for a while and need to check in (to see whether you're actually progressing), and when you're trying to improve something specific (so you can track even tiny advancements).



Regardless of what brings you to a benchmark test, there are three rules to follow to make sure you get the most out of it. First, go all out. Second, record your score (your time, reps, weight—whatever marker you're testing) with every attempt. Third, don't change the workout when you come back to it. "You're testing what you're capable of", says Frost. "So to get the most accurate understanding of that, you have to leave everything on the floor, keep a record and have consistency".



If you want to test a particular cardio capacity or a specific skill, your first benchmark workout should mimic that activity, says Frost. For example, if you want to run a sub-7-minute mile in three months, your benchmark should be seeing how fast you can run a mile today. Or if your goal is to perform 10 pull-ups in a row in six months, your benchmark will be, yep, your best shot at that. Considering it takes about six weeks of training for major physiological changes to occur, Clayton recommends performing your benchmark every one to three months.



Testing your general fitness is a bit more complicated, as it involves analysing more elements. In this case, the most effective benchmark workouts incorporate compound movements (exercises that work several joints and muscle groups at once) and many of the six fundamental movement patterns—squat, hinge, lunge, push, pull and carry—says Clayton. If you want to improve your muscular endurance, Frost suggests doing 100 reps of air squats, 50 sit-ups and 25 push-ups as fast as you can. If you're looking to get stronger all round, you'd do way fewer reps of, say, squats, deadlifts, bench presses and rows, all with weights that challenge you, within a set amount of time. (If you still feel overwhelmed at the thought of being your own coach, you can find some solid benchmark workouts on the Nike Training Club App.)



To be clear, your overall training routine shouldn't consist of only performing your benchmark, says Clayton. A holistic programme should address not just the goal movements, e.g. running or pull-ups, but also the areas and muscle groups that support those movements, like core and glute strengthening for running, and rows and grip work for pull-ups, he says. By doing this, when you perform the benchmark workout your second, third and 10th time (there's no limit), you're more likely to see progress every time.