Coaching

Trained Podcast: Become a Self-Healer With Nicole Sachs

The psychotherapist with a debilitating back condition shares how she harnessed her mind to lead a life without chronic pain.

Last updated: June 10, 2021
How to Manage Chronic Pain and Live Better, According to Psychotherapist Nicole Sachs

"Trained" is a podcast exploring the cutting edge of holistic fitness.

That nagging lower-back pain may mean you need to take it easy—but not necessarily in the gym. Psychotherapist Nichole Sachs learnt first-hand that physical distress can stem from unaddressed emotional conflict—and by getting the latter in check, you won't just live with less pain, you'll also live happier. After a doctor told her she'd need major surgery for a serious spinal condition and still would never be able to move the way she wanted to, Sachs started conducting mind-body experiments on herself to find another way forward, and—spoiler alert—she did. In this episode, the athlete opens up to Nike senior director of performance Ryan Flaherty about her journey with pain, how she healed herself, and how she now helps others do the same. Her experiences with slowing down, journalling and managing repressed feelings (including sometimes hating motherhood) can help us all understand and ease our own chronic torments.

"We need to slow down and we need to look within, and that's where the real healing lies".

Nicole Sachs
LCSW, psychotherapist and author of The Meaning of Truth

Listen Now

Have a question about mindset, movement, nutrition, recovery or sleep? Have a suggestion for a guest or topic? Email Ryan at trained@nike.com, and he'll see what he can do.

