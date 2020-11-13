The Benefits of Hot and Cold Water Immersion

When to Chill Out

What if you're getting after high-intensity workouts and want some immediate relief? You might want to flip the tap and follow in the footsteps of LA Laker LeBron James and Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who've posted images of themselves sitting in ice baths. Dalleck says that this method, called cold-water immersion, could help on occasions when you know you're going to be sore and want cool relief (for instance, right after your first bootcamp class in a long while). Just be forewarned that after certain workouts, ice baths may do more harm than good, he adds. A recent, albeit small, study published in the "Journal of Applied Physiology" found that cold-water immersion following resistance training could actually inhibit muscle growth.



If you do opt for an ice bath, the best protocol might be 11 to 15 minutes at a temp between 11 and 15 degrees, according to one review. The theory is that, like ibuprofen, the frosty water reduces soreness by blocking the inflammatory process caused by exercise. Some research suggests that cold water can reduce pain for up to four days post-exercise.



Of course, no one can argue that an ice bath is relaxing. But it might still offer a chance to hone your mindset and find some peace. Take it from Josh Bridges, a professional athlete and former US Navy SEAL, who likens it to meditation. "Every morning I wake up and go straight to this cold tub set up outside my house. It literally sits at probably 1 degree. I have to break the ice on the top layer, and then I get into it for four minutes of breathing", he says. "If I can do that, then the rest of the day is going to be a piece of cake".