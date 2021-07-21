My Back Garden: Deepening the World of Scuba Diving for Women

It's just after sunrise in Kuwait City, the capital of the small nation of Kuwait along the Arabian Gulf, and professional diver Mariam Al Saif is starting her day with meditation. She centres her body and mind on land before spending the rest of her day underwater. "Diving is all about going really slow—taking your time, breathing in and out. So, I feel like I try to reflect that before the dive starts, and before the day begins", the 27-year-old explains.



By 9:00am, Mariam, founder of the diving excursion company MER, is at the marina, briefing 20 to 30 aspiring divers on the boat's safety features and the timeline of the day's dive. Because of the pandemic's restrictions, she primarily hosts trips for local certified divers and hobbyists right now, but working with beginners, she says, brings her special joy and fulfilment. "Having people message me or come on my trips and say, 'I've actually been really scared of open water, and now I want to get certified', for me, that's the motivation and the drive", she says.