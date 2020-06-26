How to Prevent Plantar Fasciitis

If you have persistent pain or your pain worsens during the 48 hours, especially following extended time on your feet, then he recommends keeping all weight off your foot. "Do this until the inflammation and pain are at a minimum or gone completely", says Klein. To ease into putting pressure back on your feet, try non-weight-bearing cross-training, like swimming or riding a stationary bike.



Once you're out of the alarm phase, the next step is to do exercises that strengthen your foot or ankle or increase mobility and flexibility. Think toe raises, foot flexes and towel stretches. "We also recommend stretching the two calf muscles, the gastrocnemius and soleus", VanDamme says. You can stretch the gastrocnemius by placing your palms against a wall and stepping one foot back and bending your front knee so you're in a lunge-like position, keeping the back leg straight. To stretch the soleus, keep your front knee bent and slightly bend your back knee.



Physiotherapists can also perform manual therapy on your ankle and midfoot to mobilise the joint and improve flexibility, says VanDamme. You can do this type of soft-tissue release on your own by rolling a lacrosse ball or frozen bottle of water under your foot, she adds.



Some runners who have flat feet or overpronate, meaning their feet collapse inward when they run, use a taping technique to lift the bone on the inner side of the foot to try to prevent plantar fasciitis. But this could become more of a crutch than a solution, cautions VanDamme. "A better option may be strengthening the foot to do the work the tape would do".



However, for extreme cases, night splints can be an effective treatment. "When you're sleeping, your foot is kind of curled, so the tissues naturally will shorten", says Klein. (This is why plantar fasciitis tends to be most painful when you first step out of bed in the morning.) "A splint keeps the foot in a stretched position, so when you wake up, it hasn't shortened and it's easier to put pressure on", he explains.