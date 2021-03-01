How To Break Through Mental Blocks

02. Sudden Loss of Confidence



What it feels like: There's no way you can perform, even though you've practised a million times.



Why it happens: The best athletes and most successful people tend to visualise certain outcomes when they work hard to prepare for a big moment, says Muradian. But that can easily turn into overthinking a situation and trying to control every single detail, she adds.



And when you've practised something over and over to the point where the skill is practically automatic, focusing too much can end up doing more harm than good. "When you become obsessed with trying to control your wrist snap on a free throw or the follow-through on a pitch, the brain's automated mechanisms are disrupted, and the action itself can feel foreign and unable to be performed", says Chertok.



How to cope: First, remind yourself that you do have the skills to succeed, says Muradian. For a much-needed dose of confidence, think back to a time when you overcame a challenge, she says. Then direct your attention outwards instead of on the action you're trying so hard to control. "Actively focus on external things like targets, opponents or the ball rather than on the process of thinking, which becomes paralysing", says Chertok. That can be as simple as focusing on your teammate instead of on the mechanisms of your pass, or imagining that you're talking to a specific person in the audience rather than trying to remember your lines word for word.





03. Imposter Syndrome



What it feels like: That you got here—to the final, the last round of interviews or the (virtual) awards ceremony—because you're lucky, not because of your actual skills or talent.



Why it happens: Sometimes imposter syndrome comes down to low feelings of self-worth. "It often occurs when someone doesn't trust their capabilities or feels like nothing they do will be good enough", says Muradian. It can also occur when you're overly concerned with your image. "You might be more interested in not looking bad than in winning", says Chertok, so when you do win, you feel uncomfortable.



How to cope: When you notice your brain is being hijacked by fears that you're a fake, fight back. "It's important to silence the negative thoughts, as they are the real imposter", says Muradian. One effective way to block out the bad is by thinking of the best compliments you've received about your skills or a past performance, she says. Trust that the people you trust have the right assessment of your abilities.



And above all? Remember that choking is part of being human. "The reality is, no one knows what they're doing", says Chertok. And when we keep that in mind, "We can move forwards and understand our experience as normal—and be able to give more attention to the task in front of us".



Take that, double black diamond.