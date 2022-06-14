Meet Philadelphia’s Eyekonz Girls Lacrosse Team

Now 8 years old, Adriana already has three years of lacrosse training under her belt. Drawn to the sport for the simple reason of wanting to be near her older sister, she now knows that she loves being on the field in her own right. "I like how I get more exercise, I eat healthy", Adriana says, rattling off the reasons she loves Eyekonz. "It's something that my coach has helped me with".



The sisters make their way back to the practice, walking with the purpose of a team that knows that together they can accomplish whatever they set their eyes on: the state championship or even a march for Black lives.



Smith looks out across the field and beckons to a younger player who is running laps half-heartedly with her hair long and loose in twists swinging around her head. Smith instructs her to put her hair up, but the girl protests—she doesn't have a hair tie, plus her hairstyle is freshly done. "Listen", Smith says, as she borrows an elastic hairband from someone on the sidelines and pulls the girl's hair into a ponytail. "You are an athlete, and athletes have to keep their hair out of their face". Tough love administered, she points the fledgling lacrosse player towards the path she was on and tells her to run the last lap like she means it. Eyekonz players set the bar high, and then push one another to clear it.