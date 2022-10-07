New Belonging

You've talked about how sport can give young people belief. What is it about sport that does this, and what can it teach us?

BEBE: I think the most amazing thing about sport is the fact that it can create an amazing team and amazing group of people around you. Who start as your team, but they're going to be part of your family in some way. And so, if you're young, if you're old, whatever age—sport is the best thing ever because it can create a real family around you. I used to pay attention more to the younger generation because starting from them, you can have a culture shift, but for sure, sport is for everybody.