Athlete’s Cookbook: Tatyana McFadden's Russian Wrap Sauce

Method

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. In a medium bowl, combine the liquid aminos with 1 cup of water. Marinate the tofu in the liquid aminos mixture for 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, toss the sweet potatoes with the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Spread them on a baking tray lined with greaseproof paper and roast for 30 minutes.

In a small bowl, whisk together the tahini, honey, horseradish, spicy mustard, garlic powder, lemon zest, lemon juice and 1 tablespoon of water until fully incorporated and creamy. The mixture should be pourable (add extra water if needed).

Heat the vegetable oil in the pan over medium-high heat, then add the marinated tofu and cook for about 5 minutes per side. The tofu should begin to brown and caramelise on each side.

Once the sweet potatoes are done, grab a wrap. Pile it with leafy greens, cabbage, cucumber, tofu and sweet potatoes, and add a drizzle of the tahini-horseradish dressing. Wrap it up like a burrito by tucking in the left and right side of the wrap, then flipping the bottom up and over the filling and tightly rolling it up. Or just fold it in half, like a big taco.