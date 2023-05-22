Air Jordan 19
Original Release
(2004)
Designer
(TATE KUERBIS)
Artefact of Origin
(DEPARTMENT OF NIKE ARCHIVES)
Colour
(WHITE/CHROME – VARSITY RED)
Original Price
($165)
Style Code
(307546-101)
Air Jordan 19
Original Release (2004)
Designer (TATE KUERBIS)
Artefact of Origin (DEPARTMENT OF NIKE ARCHIVES)
Colour (WHITE/CHROME – VARSITY RED)
Original Price ($165)
Style Code (307546-101)
Jordan Strikes for the Future
Michael Jordan may never have laced up a pair of Air Jordan 19s to play in but his exact specifications and unrelenting performance standards still drove the design of the shoe. And in the same way they were determined to live up to Jordan's performance standards, the Jordan Brand team wanted to continue to push the boundaries of fashion to speak to the generation inheriting Jordan's legacy. Designed to evoke the silhouette of a venomous Black Mamba snake, the Air Jordan 19 represented a bold strike into the future of footwear.
From the Vault
Aggression with Elegance
The AJ 19 boasted a Tech-Flex upper and Zoom Air cushioning, making it notably agile on the court. Its high-powered performance was matched by a distinctively aggressive look—the reptilian design origins made for a striking aesthetic that took the trend of veiled laces to a new level of elegance and sophistication.