Den ikoniske Nike Challenger-shortsen gjør at du kan bevege deg fritt med en artikulert og en myk følelse. Netting og trygg oppbevaring tilrettelegger for den allsidige komforten du trenger i hverdagen. Dette produktet er laget av minst 75 % resirkulert polyester.
3.6 Stjerner
MatthewS631483761 - Aug 31, 2022
Feel great while running but buyer beware of how they hike up while sitting in car. Also if you have anything in shorts the pockets will hang out. Somebody in reviews mentioned that pockets are longer than shorts but didn't understand until wearing them in my car that has leather seats. Don't know if this will happen in other situations but it did in my car making me feel a little awkward when with others lol. But if you don't care, these are great shorts. Love otherwise.
ZechA - Jun 01, 2022
Perfect length and are super light. Also work the same when I cut the liner out of it.
BenC436811197 - Jan 18, 2022
The pockets are longer than the shorts.