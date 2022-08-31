Hopp til hovedinnhold
      Bærekraftige materialer

      Nike Challenger

      Fôret løpeshorts (13 cm) til herre

      kr 399

      Smoke Grey/Heather
      Obsidian/Heather
      Svart
      Bright Crimson/Svart

      Den ikoniske Nike Challenger-shortsen gjør at du kan bevege deg fritt med en artikulert og en myk følelse. Netting og trygg oppbevaring tilrettelegger for den allsidige komforten du trenger i hverdagen. Dette produktet er laget av minst 75 % resirkulert polyester.

      • Vist farge: Svart
      • Stil: CZ9062-010

      Størrelse og passform

      • Modellen har på seg størrelse M og er 185 cm høy
      • Big & Tall-modellen bruker størrelse 2X og er 198 cm høy
      • Avslappet komfort med standard passform
      • Innerbenslengde: 13 cm

      Hvordan dette ble laget

      • Den resirkulerte polyesteren som brukes i Nike-produkter, begynner som resirkulerte plastflasker, som renses, strimles i flak og konverteres til pellets. Deretter spinnes pelletsene til nytt høykvalitetsgarn som brukes i produktene våre. Dermed får vi kvalitetsprodukter med lavere miljøpåvirkning.
      • I tillegg til å redusere svinn og avfall, reduserer resirkulert polyester karbonutslippene med opptil 30 % sammenlignet med ny polyester. Nike redder gjennomsnittlig 1 milliard plastflasker årlig fra deponier og vassdrag.
      • Finn ut mer om vår Move to Zero-reise mot null karbon og null avfall, inkludert hvordan vi jobber med å designe produkter med bærekraft i tankene og bidrar til å beskyttefremtiden der vi bor og spiller.

      Anmeldelser (9)

      3.6 Stjerner

      • Love feel but hikes up while sitting

        MatthewS631483761 - Aug 31, 2022

        Feel great while running but buyer beware of how they hike up while sitting in car. Also if you have anything in shorts the pockets will hang out. Somebody in reviews mentioned that pockets are longer than shorts but didn't understand until wearing them in my car that has leather seats. Don't know if this will happen in other situations but it did in my car making me feel a little awkward when with others lol. But if you don't care, these are great shorts. Love otherwise.

      • Great

        ZechA - Jun 01, 2022

        Perfect length and are super light. Also work the same when I cut the liner out of it.

      • BenC436811197 - Jan 18, 2022

        The pockets are longer than the shorts.