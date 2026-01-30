Nike Black Friday men's clothing deals 2025: gear up in style
Upgrade your workout wardrobe with the Nike Black Friday men's clothing sale. Our high-performance fabrics are engineered to keep you moving—indoors and out. Explore great deals on everyday essentials and sports apparel at Nike.
Boundary-pushing technology
We're committed to raising the bar for innovation—all to bring you ultimate comfort and unrestricted movement. Take Nike Dri-FIT technology, for example. It's designed to wick sweat away from your skin so it can evaporate quickly, keeping you dry and fresh. For comfort that lasts, opt for shorts, trousers and T-shirts made with this innovative fabric. Heading out for a challenging run? Choose Nike Dri-FIT socks—ideal for keeping your feet dry and comfortable. Plus, they come in various lengths, so you can choose the amount of coverage you need. If you're looking for enhanced flexibility during rigorous training sessions, our lightweight Nike Flex fabrics offer maximum stretchability.
Practical designs for hassle-free workouts
At Nike, we know details matter. Whether you're training hard or in active recovery, you'll find versatile everyday staples designed to keep you comfy year-round. Many of our Nike Black Friday men's clothing edits come with pockets and hidden zips that give you a place to store your valuables. For high-intensity workouts at the gym, look for options with vents at the hems for extra breathability. You can also pick trousers with a stretchy elasticated waistband and drawstrings on the inside to carry you through long fitness routines.
Warm up when the temperature drops
Don't let the cold weather stop you from giving your best. From hoodies to joggers, you'll find plenty of winterwear essentials among our Nike Black Friday deals on men's clothing. Our Therma-FIT fabrics are made with super-soft, double-brushed microfibre fleece to let you feel cosy without the extra weight. Wear the styles alone or as part of a multi-layer system for extra warmth on freezing days. Meanwhile, our zip-up jackets and hoodies let you adjust ventilation levels when you're on the move. On drizzly days, the weatherproof Nike Storm-FIT fabrics—made with ultrafine polyester—help lock out rain, keeping you dry and comfortable.
Celebrate the legends
We take inspiration from the very best and it shows. In the men's clothing Nike Black Friday sale, you'll find jerseys, shorts and other apparel featuring club crests and team logos. We've got you covered for the football season with our hoodies and tops—designed in authentic team colours. Meanwhile, if a day on the golf course is for you, check out our polo T-shirts designed with stretchy, quick-drying fabrics that are approved by the pros. They'll help you keep your cool, even when the game heats up.
Focus on the future
We launched Nike's Move to Zero initiative with a single goal: to take our company to net-zero carbon emissions and net-zero waste. How are we getting there? We're using recycled materials to craft our gear, wherever possible. You'll spot sustainable materials, such as polyester spun from old plastic bottles, fishing nets and carpets across our Nike Black Friday men's clothing sale. To join our mission, look out for the Sustainable Materials tag across our Nike Black Friday menswear edit.