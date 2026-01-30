  1. Black Friday Promotion
    2. /
  2. Klær

Herreklær fra Nike på Black Friday 2025

Kjønn 
(1)
Herre
Kjøp etter pris 
(0)
På salg 
(0)
Product Discounts 
(0)
Størrelse 
(0)
Farge 
(0)
Merke 
(0)
Kolleksjoner 
(0)
Passform 
(0)
Kategorier 
(0)
Teknologi 
(0)
Nike Impossibly Light Windrunner
Nike Impossibly Light Windrunner Løpejakke til herre
Resirkulerte materialer
Nike Impossibly Light Windrunner
Løpejakke til herre
18 % rabatt
USMNT 2004 Total 90 Reissue
USMNT 2004 Total 90 Reissue Nike Football Replica drakt til herre
Resirkulerte materialer
USMNT 2004 Total 90 Reissue
Nike Football Replica drakt til herre
29 % rabatt
Norge 2025 Match (kvinnelaget, hjemmedrakt)
Norge 2025 Match (kvinnelaget, hjemmedrakt) Nike Dri-FIT ADV autentisk fotballdrakt til herre
Resirkulerte materialer
Norge 2025 Match (kvinnelaget, hjemmedrakt)
Nike Dri-FIT ADV autentisk fotballdrakt til herre
29 % rabatt
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Vevd bukse til herre
Nike Tech
Vevd bukse til herre
29 % rabatt
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Fôret løpeshorts med reflekterende detaljer til herre (13 cm)
Resirkulerte materialer
Nike Stride
Fôret løpeshorts med reflekterende detaljer til herre (13 cm)
29 % rabatt
Nike Club
Nike Club Vevd shorts til herre
+1
Nike Club
Vevd shorts til herre
29 % rabatt
Nike Wool Classics
Nike Wool Classics Fleecebukse med åpen fald
Nike Wool Classics
Fleecebukse med åpen fald
28 % rabatt
Nike Pacer
Nike Pacer Dri-FIT løpeoverdel med glidelås i halsen til herre
Resirkulerte materialer
Nike Pacer
Dri-FIT løpeoverdel med glidelås i halsen til herre
28 % rabatt
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Vevd Dri-FIT Diamond shorts til herre
Resirkulerte materialer
Jordan Sport
Vevd Dri-FIT Diamond shorts til herre
29 % rabatt
FFF 2025 Stadium (kvinnelaget, bortedrakt)
FFF 2025 Stadium (kvinnelaget, bortedrakt) Nike Dri-FIT Replica fotballdrakt til herre
Resirkulerte materialer
FFF 2025 Stadium (kvinnelaget, bortedrakt)
Nike Dri-FIT Replica fotballdrakt til herre
29 % rabatt
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC Nike fotballhettejakke med syntetisk fyll til herre
Chelsea FC
Nike fotballhettejakke med syntetisk fyll til herre
29 % rabatt
England 2025 Stadium (kvinnelaget, bortedrakt)
England 2025 Stadium (kvinnelaget, bortedrakt) Nike Dri-FIT Replica fotballdrakt til herre
Resirkulerte materialer
England 2025 Stadium (kvinnelaget, bortedrakt)
Nike Dri-FIT Replica fotballdrakt til herre
29 % rabatt
Chelsea FC Academy Pro
Chelsea FC Academy Pro Nike Dri-FIT kortermet fotballtrøye for oppvarming til herre
Resirkulerte materialer
Chelsea FC Academy Pro
Nike Dri-FIT kortermet fotballtrøye for oppvarming til herre
29 % rabatt
Nike Club
Nike Club Strikket shorts til herre
Nike Club
Strikket shorts til herre
29 % rabatt
Paris Saint-Germain Strike (tredjedrakt)
Paris Saint-Germain Strike (tredjedrakt) Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 strikket fotballbukse til herre
Resirkulerte materialer
Paris Saint-Germain Strike (tredjedrakt)
Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 strikket fotballbukse til herre
29 % rabatt
Jordan Rare Air
Jordan Rare Air Fleecehettegenser til herre
Jordan Rare Air
Fleecehettegenser til herre
29 % rabatt
England 2025 Stadium (kvinnelaget, hjemmedrakt)
England 2025 Stadium (kvinnelaget, hjemmedrakt) Nike Dri-FIT Replica fotballdrakt til herre
Resirkulerte materialer
England 2025 Stadium (kvinnelaget, hjemmedrakt)
Nike Dri-FIT Replica fotballdrakt til herre
29 % rabatt
Chelsea FC Strike (tredjedrakt)
Chelsea FC Strike (tredjedrakt) Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 strikket fotballshorts til herre
Resirkulerte materialer
Chelsea FC Strike (tredjedrakt)
Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 strikket fotballshorts til herre
28 % rabatt
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Dri-FIT kortermet fotballoverdel til herre
Resirkulerte materialer
Nike Strike
Dri-FIT kortermet fotballoverdel til herre
28 % rabatt
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Dri-FIT golfshorts med trykk til herre
Jordan Sport
Dri-FIT golfshorts med trykk til herre
29 % rabatt
Atlético Madrid
Atlético Madrid Nike Total 90 fotball-T-skjorte til herre
Atlético Madrid
Nike Total 90 fotball-T-skjorte til herre
14 % rabatt
Australia 2025/26 Stadium (bortedrakt)
Australia 2025/26 Stadium (bortedrakt) Nike Dri-FIT Replica fotballshorts til herre
Resirkulerte materialer
Australia 2025/26 Stadium (bortedrakt)
Nike Dri-FIT Replica fotballshorts til herre
28 % rabatt
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Vevd shorts til herre
Nike Tech
Vevd shorts til herre
29 % rabatt
Inter Milan Academy Pro (tredjedrakt)
Inter Milan Academy Pro (tredjedrakt) Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 fotballoverdel for oppvarming til herre
Resirkulerte materialer
Inter Milan Academy Pro (tredjedrakt)
Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 fotballoverdel for oppvarming til herre
29 % rabatt

Nike Black Friday men's clothing deals 2025: gear up in style

Upgrade your workout wardrobe with the Nike Black Friday men's clothing sale. Our high-performance fabrics are engineered to keep you moving—indoors and out. Explore great deals on everyday essentials and sports apparel at Nike.

Boundary-pushing technology

We're committed to raising the bar for innovation—all to bring you ultimate comfort and unrestricted movement. Take Nike Dri-FIT technology, for example. It's designed to wick sweat away from your skin so it can evaporate quickly, keeping you dry and fresh. For comfort that lasts, opt for shorts, trousers and T-shirts made with this innovative fabric. Heading out for a challenging run? Choose Nike Dri-FIT socks—ideal for keeping your feet dry and comfortable. Plus, they come in various lengths, so you can choose the amount of coverage you need. If you're looking for enhanced flexibility during rigorous training sessions, our lightweight Nike Flex fabrics offer maximum stretchability.

Practical designs for hassle-free workouts

At Nike, we know details matter. Whether you're training hard or in active recovery, you'll find versatile everyday staples designed to keep you comfy year-round. Many of our Nike Black Friday men's clothing edits come with pockets and hidden zips that give you a place to store your valuables. For high-intensity workouts at the gym, look for options with vents at the hems for extra breathability. You can also pick trousers with a stretchy elasticated waistband and drawstrings on the inside to carry you through long fitness routines.

Warm up when the temperature drops

Don't let the cold weather stop you from giving your best. From hoodies to joggers, you'll find plenty of winterwear essentials among our Nike Black Friday deals on men's clothing. Our Therma-FIT fabrics are made with super-soft, double-brushed microfibre fleece to let you feel cosy without the extra weight. Wear the styles alone or as part of a multi-layer system for extra warmth on freezing days. Meanwhile, our zip-up jackets and hoodies let you adjust ventilation levels when you're on the move. On drizzly days, the weatherproof Nike Storm-FIT fabrics—made with ultrafine polyester—help lock out rain, keeping you dry and comfortable.

Celebrate the legends

We take inspiration from the very best and it shows. In the men's clothing Nike Black Friday sale, you'll find jerseys, shorts and other apparel featuring club crests and team logos. We've got you covered for the football season with our hoodies and tops—designed in authentic team colours. Meanwhile, if a day on the golf course is for you, check out our polo T-shirts designed with stretchy, quick-drying fabrics that are approved by the pros. They'll help you keep your cool, even when the game heats up.

Focus on the future

We launched Nike's Move to Zero initiative with a single goal: to take our company to net-zero carbon emissions and net-zero waste. How are we getting there? We're using recycled materials to craft our gear, wherever possible. You'll spot sustainable materials, such as polyester spun from old plastic bottles, fishing nets and carpets across our Nike Black Friday men's clothing sale. To join our mission, look out for the Sustainable Materials tag across our Nike Black Friday menswear edit.