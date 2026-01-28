  1. Black Friday Promotion
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX Vanntette løpesko for vei til dame
Nyankommet
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX
Vanntette løpesko for vei til dame
29 % rabatt
Nike Terra Manta
Nike Terra Manta Damesko
Resirkulerte materialer
Nike Terra Manta
Damesko
29 % rabatt
Nike Astrograbber
Nike Astrograbber Herresko
Nike Astrograbber
Herresko
29 % rabatt
Nike Alphafly 3
Nike Alphafly 3 Løpesko for vei til dame
Nike Alphafly 3
Løpesko for vei til dame
29 % rabatt
Nike Pole Vault Elite
Nike Pole Vault Elite Piggsko til hoppøvelser
Nike Pole Vault Elite
Piggsko til hoppøvelser
29 % rabatt
Air Jordan Mule
Air Jordan Mule Damesko
Air Jordan Mule
Damesko
29 % rabatt
Nike Air Max Dn8 Premium
Nike Air Max Dn8 Premium Herresko
Nike Air Max Dn8 Premium
Herresko
29 % rabatt
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro Lav fotballsko til gress
Resirkulerte materialer
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro
Lav fotballsko til gress
29 % rabatt
Nike Triple Jump Elite 3
Nike Triple Jump Elite 3 Piggsko til hoppøvelser
Nike Triple Jump Elite 3
Piggsko til hoppøvelser
28 % rabatt
Nike Triple Jump Elite 3
Nike Triple Jump Elite 3 Piggsko til hoppøvelser
Nike Triple Jump Elite 3
Piggsko til hoppøvelser
28 % rabatt
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy «Kylian Mbappé»
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy «Kylian Mbappé» AG lav fotballsko
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy «Kylian Mbappé»
AG lav fotballsko
29 % rabatt
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Pro «Kylian Mbappé»
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Pro «Kylian Mbappé» Høy fotballsko til gress
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Pro «Kylian Mbappé»
Høy fotballsko til gress
29 % rabatt
Nike Air Max Dn8
Nike Air Max Dn8 Herresko
Nike Air Max Dn8
Herresko
29 % rabatt
Nike Pegasus 41 SE
Nike Pegasus 41 SE Løpesko for vei til dame
Nike Pegasus 41 SE
Løpesko for vei til dame
28 % rabatt
Nike Zoom Rival Jump
Nike Zoom Rival Jump Piggsko til hoppøvelser
Nike Zoom Rival Jump
Piggsko til hoppøvelser
29 % rabatt
Nike Free 2025
Nike Free 2025 Treningssko til dame
Resirkulerte materialer
Nike Free 2025
Treningssko til dame
29 % rabatt
Nike GP Challenge 1
Nike GP Challenge 1 Tennissko for grus til dame
Nike GP Challenge 1
Tennissko for grus til dame
29 % rabatt
Nike Zoom Superfly Elite 2
Nike Zoom Superfly Elite 2 Friidrett piggsko til sprintløp
Nike Zoom Superfly Elite 2
Friidrett piggsko til sprintløp
29 % rabatt
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Damesko
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Damesko
29 % rabatt
Nike Air Max SNDR Camo
Nike Air Max SNDR Camo Damesko
Nike Air Max SNDR Camo
Damesko
29 % rabatt
Nike Metro Tek
Nike Metro Tek Damesko
Nike Metro Tek
Damesko
29 % rabatt
Nike Air Max SNDR
Nike Air Max SNDR Damesko
Nike Air Max SNDR
Damesko
29 % rabatt
Nike Zoom Rotational 6
Nike Zoom Rotational 6 Friidrettssko for kasting
Nike Zoom Rotational 6
Friidrettssko for kasting
29 % rabatt
Nike Air Huarache 20Y24 x Patta
Nike Air Huarache 20Y24 x Patta Sko til herre
Nike Air Huarache 20Y24 x Patta
Sko til herre
29 % rabatt

Women's Nike Black Friday trainers sale 2025: power up your regime

Go the extra mile in Nike Black Friday women's trainers. Bring your best performance to the court, track or trail with data-driven designs that are engineered for progress. Whether it's an easy run or a challenging workout, our technology is built to help you smash your goals.

Unparalleled support

When it comes to footwear, our commitment to comfort is unwavering. And the women's Nike Black Friday trainers sale edit is a great example of this. Experience dreamlike cushioning with our ZoomX technology—this innovative foam is made from materials also used in aerospace design. ZoomX, our lightest foam yet, delivers 85% energy return so you can run further and faster. Meanwhile, styles with rubber pods, placed in just the right spots, keep your feet supported stride after stride.

Heritage that speaks volumes

We've been crafting women's trainers with Nike Air Max technology since 1987 and it's still just as popular today. Delivering lightweight cushioning with every step, our Air Max units are a hit with athletes everywhere. You'll also find shoes with patterned soles that provide exceptional grip in a variety of conditions—these designs take inspiration from our iconic Waffle outsole.

Built for adventure

Whether you're out for a jog or tackling new trails, Nike Black Friday women's shoes are designed to help you break new ground. Our trail-running shoes come with rugged traction, so rocky ridges are no match for you. Training for a marathon? Put your faith in our lightweight footwear that will support you through every mile. Opt for styles crafted with Nike React foam that delivers extra responsiveness. Meanwhile, football and basketball shoes with Zoom Air technology absorb impact and then snap back to form quickly. This means reduced injury risk, no matter how rough the play gets. If you're looking for a fun day out on the court, opt for tennis shoes that feature a low profile and comfortable outsoles to ensure quick movement during long rallies.

Engineered for you

Looking for shoes that make your life easier? You'll find them in the women's Nike Black Friday trainers sale. Look out for pairs with stretchy uppers that are easy to get on and off and fit snugly to your feet. Heading to the pool or gym? Find water-resistant slides with grippy outsoles—these are available in muted and neutral colours that go with everything. Meanwhile, retro-inspired low tops and sleek high tops add a pop of colour to your daily movements.

Safeguarding our planet

To protect our planet, we all need to do our bit. That's why we launched Nike's Move to Zero—our plan to reach net-zero carbon emissions and net-zero waste. Think durable polyester made from plastic bottles, fishing nets and carpets diverted from landfill. And Flyknit, the innovative technology we launched in 2012, produces 60% less scrap waste than a typical shoe upper. To join us, look out for the Sustainable Materials tag across the Nike Black Friday women's trainers sale.