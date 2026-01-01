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Slim Trousers & Tights

(51)
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT Woven Running Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Running Trousers
1 049 kr
Brazil Strike Elite
Brazil Strike Elite Men's Jordan Dri-FIT ADV Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Brazil Strike Elite
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT ADV Football Knit Pants
1 399 kr
Norway Strike
Norway Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Norway Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
849 kr
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Joggers
+3
Bestseller
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Joggers
1 149 kr
Nike Par
Nike Par Men's Dri-FIT Slim Golf Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Par
Men's Dri-FIT Slim Golf Trousers
1 049 kr
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Trousers
1 399 kr
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
1 599 kr
Atlético Madrid Strike
Atlético Madrid Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Just In
Atlético Madrid Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
749 kr
Atlético Madrid Strike
Atlético Madrid Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Just In
Atlético Madrid Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
849 kr
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Women's Mid-Rise Slim Knit Trousers
Just In
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Women's Mid-Rise Slim Knit Trousers
749 kr
FFF Tech Fleece
FFF Tech Fleece Men's Nike Football Joggers
FFF Tech Fleece
Men's Nike Football Joggers
1 299 kr
Brazil Strike
Brazil Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Brazil Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
849 kr
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Men's Dri-FIT Football Trousers
Just In
Nike Strike
Men's Dri-FIT Football Trousers
699 kr
FFF Strike
FFF Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
FFF Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
749 kr
FFF Strike
FFF Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
FFF Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
849 kr
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT Woven Running Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Running Trousers
1 049 kr
Inter Milan Strike
Inter Milan Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
849 kr
Tottenham Hotspur Strike
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Tottenham Hotspur Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
799 kr
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Men's Dri-FIT Slim Chino Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Men's Dri-FIT Slim Chino Trousers
1 399 kr
Inter Milan Strike
Inter Milan Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
749 kr
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Tracksuit Bottoms
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Tracksuit Bottoms
599 kr
Nike Golf Club
Nike Golf Club Women's Dri-FIT Golf Joggers
Recycled Materials
Nike Golf Club
Women's Dri-FIT Golf Joggers
1 149 kr
FC Barcelona Strike Elite Away
FC Barcelona Strike Elite Away Men's Kobe Dri-FIT ADV Soccer Knit Trousers
Recycled Materials
FC Barcelona Strike Elite Away
Men's Kobe Dri-FIT ADV Soccer Knit Trousers
1 249 kr
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Elite Fourth
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Elite Fourth Men's Jordan Dri-FIT ADV Football Pants
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Elite Fourth
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT ADV Football Pants
1 249 kr
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
599 kr
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Men's Dri-FIT Football Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Men's Dri-FIT Football Pants
699 kr
England Strike
England Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
England Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
1 749 kr
F.C. Barcelona Strike Fourth
F.C. Barcelona Strike Fourth Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike Fourth
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
1 599 kr
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Men's Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Men's Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
949 kr
England Tech Fleece
England Tech Fleece Men's Nike Football Joggers
England Tech Fleece
Men's Nike Football Joggers
1 299 kr
Brazil Strike
Brazil Strike Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Brazil Strike
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
849 kr
F.C. Barcelona Strike SE
F.C. Barcelona Strike SE Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike SE
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
799 kr
Atlético Madrid Strike Third
Atlético Madrid Strike Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Atlético Madrid Strike Third
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Pants
799 kr
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
799 kr
Jordan Flight Essentials
Jordan Flight Essentials Men's Trousers
Jordan Flight Essentials
Men's Trousers
1 049 kr
NikeSKIMS Airy
NikeSKIMS Airy Women's Low-Rise Mini Flare Trousers
NikeSKIMS Airy
Women's Low-Rise Mini Flare Trousers
1 049 kr
England Strike
England Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
England Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
849 kr
Nigeria Strike
Nigeria Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Nigeria Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
849 kr
Netherlands Strike
Netherlands Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Netherlands Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
849 kr
Netherlands Strike
Netherlands Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Netherlands Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
749 kr
Brazil Academy Pro
Brazil Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Brazil Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
629 kr
England Strike
England Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
England Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
749 kr
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
29% off
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Men's Therma-FIT Football Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Men's Therma-FIT Football Pants
29% off
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
29% off
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Elite
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Elite Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Elite
Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Knit Pants
29% off
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Pants
29% off
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Third
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Third
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Pants
29% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
599 kr
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Men's Dri-FIT Football Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Men's Dri-FIT Football Pants
699 kr
England Strike
England Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
England Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
1 749 kr
F.C. Barcelona Strike Fourth
F.C. Barcelona Strike Fourth Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike Fourth
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
1 599 kr
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Men's Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Men's Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
949 kr
England Tech Fleece
England Tech Fleece Men's Nike Football Joggers
England Tech Fleece
Men's Nike Football Joggers
1 299 kr
Brazil Strike
Brazil Strike Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Brazil Strike
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
849 kr
F.C. Barcelona Strike SE
F.C. Barcelona Strike SE Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike SE
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
799 kr
Atlético Madrid Strike Third
Atlético Madrid Strike Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Atlético Madrid Strike Third
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Pants
799 kr
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
799 kr
Jordan Flight Essentials
Jordan Flight Essentials Men's Trousers
Jordan Flight Essentials
Men's Trousers
1 049 kr
NikeSKIMS Airy
NikeSKIMS Airy Women's Low-Rise Mini Flare Trousers
NikeSKIMS Airy
Women's Low-Rise Mini Flare Trousers
1 049 kr
England Strike
England Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
England Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
849 kr
Nigeria Strike
Nigeria Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Nigeria Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
849 kr
Netherlands Strike
Netherlands Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Netherlands Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
849 kr
Netherlands Strike
Netherlands Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Netherlands Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
749 kr
Brazil Academy Pro
Brazil Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Brazil Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
629 kr
England Strike
England Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
England Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
749 kr
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
29% off
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Men's Therma-FIT Football Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Men's Therma-FIT Football Pants
29% off
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
29% off
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Elite
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Elite Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Elite
Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Knit Pants
29% off
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Pants
29% off
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Third
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Third
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Pants
29% off