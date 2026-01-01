Back to SearchNike Factory Store - OntarioClosing Soon • Closes at 20:00Ontario Mills4557 Mills Cir.Ontario, CA, 91764-5220, US9099802448Get DirectionsStore HoursMon - Thu: 10:00 - 20:00Fri - Sat: 10:00 - 21:00Sun: 11:00 - 20:00ServicesOrder Pick-UpBuy your favourite styles online and pick them up in store.It's better as a MemberNew Members get 15% off their first in-store purchase*, plus all those Members-only Rewards. *Exclusions apply.Nike ExpertsGet real-time advice on all things sport and style from our team of experts.Shopping As It Should Be60-day worry-free trial and receiptless returns on every item when you're a Member with us.Shop Nike Factory SaleThe styles and savings you find inside Nike Factory Stores are now available online.Shop Nike Factory SaleNearby StoresStore DirectoryNike Victoria Gardens12431 S Mainstreet, Suite 1220Rancho Cucamonga, CA, 91739-8883, USClosing Soon • Closes at 20:00Nike Factory Store - RedlandsMountain Grove at Citrus Plaza27641 San Bernardino Ave. #100Redlands, CA, 92374-5046, USOpen • Closes at 21:00Nike Factory Store - OrangeOutlets at Orange20 City Blvd. W, Space A1Orange, CA, 92868-3102, USClosing Soon • Closes at 20:00