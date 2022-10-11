|Internationale maat
|XXS
|XS
|S
|M
|L
|XL
|VS - Heren
|3 - 5
|5 - 7
|7 - 9
|9 - 10.5
|10.5 - 12
|12 - 14
|VS - Dames
|5 - 6.5
|6.5 - 8.5
|8.5 - 10.5
|10.5 - 12
|12 - 14
|VK - Heren
|2 - 4
|4.5 - 6
|6 - 8
|8 - 9.5
|9.5 - 11
|11 - 13
|VK - Dames
|2.5 - 4
|4 - 6
|6 - 8
|8 - 9.5
|9.5 - 11
|EU - Heren
|35 - 37.5
|37.5 - 40
|40 - 42.5
|42.5 - 44.5
|44.5 - 46
|46 - 48.5
|EU - Dames
|35 - 37
|37 - 39
|39 - 43
|43 - 44
|44 - 46.5
|Lengte vin (inch)
|2
|2.25
|2.25
|2.5
|2.5
|2.75
Nike Flippers
Gebruik deze tabel om de juiste maat te vinden.
Scrol horizontaal om meer maten te zien.