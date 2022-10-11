Nike Flippers

Gebruik deze tabel om de juiste maat te vinden.

Scrol horizontaal om meer maten te zien.

Maattabel
Internationale maatXXSXSSMLXL
VS - Heren3 - 55 - 77 - 99 - 10.510.5 - 1212 - 14
VS - Dames5 - 6.56.5 - 8.58.5 - 10.510.5 - 1212 - 14
VK - Heren2 - 44.5 - 66 - 88 - 9.59.5 - 1111 - 13
VK - Dames2.5 - 44 - 66 - 88 - 9.59.5 - 11
EU - Heren35 - 37.537.5 - 4040 - 42.542.5 - 44.544.5 - 4646 - 48.5
EU - Dames35 - 3737 - 3939 - 4343 - 4444 - 46.5
Lengte vin (inch)22.252.252.52.52.75