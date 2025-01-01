  1. Nike Sportswear
    2. /
  2. Clothing
    3. /
  3. Trousers & Tights

Sportswear Trousers & Tights(70)

Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Oversized French Terry Tracksuit Bottoms
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's High-Waisted Oversized French Terry Tracksuit Bottoms
RM 265
Nike ACG "Smith Summit"
Nike ACG "Smith Summit" Men's Cargo Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike ACG "Smith Summit"
Men's Cargo Trousers
RM 699
Nike Sportswear Everything Wovens
Nike Sportswear Everything Wovens Women's Mid-Rise Open-Hem Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Everything Wovens
Women's Mid-Rise Open-Hem Trousers
RM 299
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Men's Oversized French Terry Trousers
Nike Club Fleece
Men's Oversized French Terry Trousers
RM 279
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Balloon Trousers
Nike Club
Men's Balloon Trousers
RM 329
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg French Terry Tracksuit Bottoms
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg French Terry Tracksuit Bottoms
RM 279
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Joggers
Nike Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Joggers
RM 145
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Women's Mid-Rise Joggers
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Women's Mid-Rise Joggers
RM 235
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Trousers
Nike Club
Men's Trousers
RM 299
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Loose Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Loose Trousers
RM 165
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
RM 145
NOCTA Tech Fleece
NOCTA Tech Fleece Men's Open-Hem Tracksuit Bottoms
Sustainable Materials
NOCTA Tech Fleece
Men's Open-Hem Tracksuit Bottoms
RM 445
Nike Windrunner
Nike Windrunner Women's High-Waisted Woven Open-Hem Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Windrunner
Women's High-Waisted Woven Open-Hem Trousers
RM 319
NOCTA Opal
NOCTA Opal Men's Trousers
NOCTA Opal
Men's Trousers
RM 389
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Nike Sportswear City Utility Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
RM 185
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Knit Joggers
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Knit Joggers
RM 129
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Girls' Dri-FIT Oversized Fleece Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Girls' Dri-FIT Oversized Fleece Trousers
RM 225
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Girls' Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Girls' Cargo Trousers
RM 185
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's High-Waisted Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms
RM 265
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Woven Joggers
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Woven Joggers
RM 145
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Girls' Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear
Girls' Trousers
RM 205
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit Women's Mid-Rise Velour Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Women's Mid-Rise Velour Trousers
RM 279
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Women's Slim Mid-Rise Knit Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Women's Slim Mid-Rise Knit Trousers
RM 299
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Woven Tapered Trousers
Nike Club
Men's Woven Tapered Trousers
RM 255
Nike Project F.R.O.G.
Nike Project F.R.O.G. Men's Tracksuit Bottoms
Sustainable Materials
Nike Project F.R.O.G.
Men's Tracksuit Bottoms
RM 515
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Mid-Rise Loose Woven Open-Hem Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Mid-Rise Loose Woven Open-Hem Trousers
RM 319
Nike Sportswear Everything Wovens
Nike Sportswear Everything Wovens Women's Mid-Rise Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear Everything Wovens
Women's Mid-Rise Cargo Trousers
RM 329
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Woven Open-Hem Trousers
Nike Tech
Men's Woven Open-Hem Trousers
RM 409
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Women's Mid-Rise Twill Tracksuit Bottoms
Nike Sportswear Collection
Women's Mid-Rise Twill Tracksuit Bottoms
RM 335
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
RM 165
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Oversized Woven Tracksuit Bottoms
Nike Club
Men's Oversized Woven Tracksuit Bottoms
RM 335
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Trousers
Nike Tech
Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Trousers
RM 339
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Joggers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Joggers
RM 369
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
RM 299
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Mid-Rise Oversized Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Women's Mid-Rise Oversized Cargo Trousers
RM 329
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Girls' Wide-Leg Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Girls' Wide-Leg Trousers
31% off
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Logo Trousers
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Logo Trousers
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Low-Rise Oversized Open-Hem French Terry Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Women's Low-Rise Oversized Open-Hem French Terry Trousers
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Flared Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Flared Trousers
31% off
Nike ACG 'Smith Summit'
Nike ACG 'Smith Summit' Women's Cargo Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike ACG 'Smith Summit'
Women's Cargo Trousers
24% off
Nike ACG 'Activitorium'
Nike ACG 'Activitorium' Women's High-Waisted UV Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike ACG 'Activitorium'
Women's High-Waisted UV Trousers
40% off
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Cargo Trousers
Nike Club
Men's Cargo Trousers
24% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Loose Fleece Joggers
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Loose Fleece Joggers
38% off
Nike Sportswear Classics
Nike Sportswear Classics Women's High-Waisted Graphic Leggings
Nike Sportswear Classics
Women's High-Waisted Graphic Leggings
37% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Mid-Rise Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Women's Mid-Rise Cargo Trousers
30% off
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit Women's Tight High-Waisted Jumper Flared Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Women's Tight High-Waisted Jumper Flared Trousers
26% off
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Women's Mid-Rise Joggers (Plus Size)
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Women's Mid-Rise Joggers (Plus Size)
40% off
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Oversized French Terry Tracksuit Bottoms
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's High-Waisted Oversized French Terry Tracksuit Bottoms
36% off