Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Bottoms
        3. /
      3. Trousers & Tights
        4. /
      4. Crops & Capris

      Crops & Capris

      Gender 
      (0)
      Women
      Kids 
      (0)
      Shop by Promotion 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Running
      Training & Gym
      Brand 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Dri-FIT
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Rise 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Studio Classes 
      (0)
      Yoga
      Lined 
      (0)
      Nike Dri-FIT Bliss
      Nike Dri-FIT Bliss Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Joggers
      Nike Dri-FIT Bliss
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Joggers
      RM 329
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Plus Size)
      RM 349
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      RM 349
      Nike Air Fast
      Nike Air Fast Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Fast
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Leggings
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Gradient-Dye Running Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Fast
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Gradient-Dye Running Leggings with Pockets
      RM 249
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      RM 359
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike One
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      RM 179
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Cropped Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Cropped Leggings
      RM 149
      Nike Yoga
      Nike Yoga Women's High-Rise 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga
      Women's High-Rise 7/8 Leggings
      RM 199
      Nike Yoga Luxe A.I.R.
      Nike Yoga Luxe A.I.R. Women's 7/8 High-Rise Fleece Joggers
      Nike Yoga Luxe A.I.R.
      Women's 7/8 High-Rise Fleece Joggers
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Women's Mid-Rise Crop Running Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Fast
      Women's Mid-Rise Crop Running Leggings
      RM 179
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Plus Size)
      RM 359
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Fast
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets (Plus Size)
      RM 249
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Cropped Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Cropped Leggings
      RM 339
      Nike Air Dri-FIT
      Nike Air Dri-FIT Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Dri-FIT
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Trousers
      Nike Yoga
      Nike Yoga Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      RM 249
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Gingham Leggings
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Gingham Leggings
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Capri Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Capri Leggings with Pockets
      RM 359
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's High-Rise 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's High-Rise 7/8 Leggings
      RM 165
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's Mid-Rise Crop Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's Mid-Rise Crop Leggings
      RM 145
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise Crop Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise Crop Leggings
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
      RM 249
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Fast
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
      RM 249
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Capri Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') Capri Leggings
      RM 99