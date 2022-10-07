Mamba Mentality: Optimism

After retiring from basketball, Kobe was focused on coaching the next generation of girls on the court. But Kobe's effect is forever and it's global, and inspires others to take the cultivation of our future female athletes seriously.



Naomi Osaka has recently launched Play Academy, a non-profit initiative that supports community organisations using sports to change the lives of girls for the better. Getting girls active and engaged in sport helps them do better in school and have an increased sense of self.



Naomi breaks it down for us "It's so little girls can play sports and just get themselves active. For me it means a lot because girls drop out of sports way faster than boys, and for me to be able to provide a way to motivate girls through sport means a lot".



Naomi is looking towards the future for herself, and women athletes everywhere.